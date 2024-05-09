‘Ultimate soccer mom’: Single mom of 4 drove daughters an hour and a half one way to practice

LOS ANGELES - There are a lot of soccer moms out there, but we want to introduce you to one in particular - who may be the ultimate soccer mom.

Raising four daughters, who all played the sport, three who played for the same Division I team, and one who turned pro.

But it's not the level of play that's most significant.

Kourtney and Krystal Kutscher are not only twin sisters - they're both stars on the pitch, playing soccer on the same team since they were 3-years-old.

That was only the beginning after they fell in love with the sport.

"I obviously loved winning, loved competition, having a twin on the same team, seeing success early on, the whole process," Krystal said.

Their pursuit on the pitch was made possible not by one coach or trainer, but by the one woman they call mom.

"Our mom did everything for us, she worked early, dropped us off, went to work, picked us up, took us to San Diego, made us dinner, and took us home," Krystal said.

An hour and a half drive to practice, four times a week as a single mom of four girls in total - all soccer players at one time.

It was a heavy load for mom Julie Kutscher both physically, emotionally, and financially.

"As a single mom, I had a calendar that I color coded," Julie said. "It was hard, but we made it work. We always made it work."

"I worked every second I wasn't on the field, I partook in every fundraiser for the club or anyone who had garage sales, recycled - double benefit for the environment and for the girls," Julie said.

"It was kind of sad to watch her pick up, recycle to help us make it," Krystal said.

Mom Julie herself grew up playing sports, like soccer and softball, and she realized the value sports can teach her daughters.

"Just how to be a team player, compassion," she said.

And passion for the spot took three of her daughters all the way to play Division I in college.

Three sisters playing soccer on the same team at California State University, Northridge, winning the league championships, a first in collegiate history.

"It was the best experience I ever had, Lulu playing center back, Krystal defensive mid, I was attacking mid, so we had a little triangle," Kourtney said.

It's a moment as a mom she will always remember.

"It made me so happy, all [of them] on the field together," Julie said.

But it didn't stop there. The twins Kourtney and Krystal still played after college, going semi-pro, and Kourtney signing with the Chicago Red Stars professional women's soccer team.

Now the twins are giving back, coaching young girls, cultivating the same passion they hold for the game.

"Even though the journey was tough, not perfect, we can't take it back, we did the best job we could see how far they could go," Julie said.

Winning or losing was never the most important goal.

It's winning in life, as a good person, which is what this ultimate soccer mom worked so hard for.

"My job is never done, they did a good job, they have great hearts," Julie said.

"Our mom kept pushing us to be ourselves, treat everyone the same, work hard," Krystal said.

"We watched her give up everything to make sure we could be successful. She's my role model, she's my hero, we are lucky. Happy Mother's Day mom!"