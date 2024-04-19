Ukrainian tennis player reaches semi-finals of tournament in Rouen, beating Russian opponent in straight sets

Anhelina Kalinina. Stock photo: Kalinina on Instagram

Ukrainian tennis player Anhelina Kalinina (32) has defeated 16-year-old Mirra Andreeva (43), a neutral player who holds a Russian passport, in the WTA 250 quarter-final in Rouen, France.

Source: Champion

The match lasted 1 hour and 37 minutes and ended with a score of 6-4, 7-5. Kalinina served one ace and two double faults and converted seven out of nine break points.

This was the first time the opponents had met face to face.

In the semi-finals, Anhelina will face Poland's Magda Linette (60). The match will take place on Saturday, 20 April. It starts at 17:30 (Kyiv time).

Background: Anhelina Kalinina defeated France’s Alizé Cornet (106) in the first round of the tournament 6-4, 7-5. In the second round, she beat Italian player Martina Trevisan (106) 6-4, 7-5.

