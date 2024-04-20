Ukrainian gymnast Onofriichuk qualifies for World Cup final in rhythmic gymnastics
Ukrainian athlete Taisiia Onofriichuk has qualified for the final of the Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup in Baku, Azerbaijan.
Source: Champion, a sport-related news outlet, citing Base of Ukrainian Sports news outlet
Details: Following the results of two competitive qualifying days, Onofriichuk qualified for three finals: with ball, clubs and ribbon.
Taisiia took 4th place in the all-around (130.350). Another Ukrainian, Polina Horodnycha, rounded out the top twenty (120.00).
In addition, the Ukrainian team reportedly took 7th place in the group all-around (66.300), earning them a place in two finals – with five hoops and with three ribbons and two balls.
The World Cup finals will take place on 21 April. The start is at 11:00 Kyiv time.
Support UP or become our patron!