Ukrainian boxing star Lomachenko arrives in Australia, issues first statement ahead of fight

Vasyl Lomachenko

Former three-weight world champion Vasyl Lomachenko arrived in Australia ahead of his upcoming bout against George Kambosos and addressed local media outlets on April 29.

“Of course, I'm excited about this fight," said the Ukrainian boxer.



"I hope everything goes well and we'll see what happens. We have only one week of training left and we will spend the last week of training camp here. So we will start tomorrow."

The fight between Lomachenko and Cambosos for vacant IBF lightweight title will take place on May 12 in Perth, Australia.



"Any message for my opponent? No, I don't want to talk," Lomachenko said.

"This is a competition, and I think the strongest will win. I really appreciate support of local Ukrainians. See you at the arena."

