Ukraine's Lomachenko takes on Australian Kambosos in Perth showdown

Lomachenko vs Kambosos

Ukrainian boxing sensation Vasyl Lomachenko is gearing up for another shot at the world championship title, facing off against Australian George Kambosos as they contend for the vacant IBF lightweight world title in Perth, Australia on May 12.



NV will be streaming the match live.



Born on Feb. 17, 1988, Lomachenko boasts an impressive professional record of 17 victories (11 by knockout) and 3 defeats.

He is a two-time Olympic champion in 2008 and 2012, a two-time world champion in 2009 and 2011, and a European champion in 2008.

His reign includes holding the world title in multiple divisions, from the featherweight and junior lightweight according to the WBO version, to the lightweight division according to the versions of WBA, WBO, and WBC.

Lomachenko faced defeat in May 2023 against American boxer Devin Haney in a match for the undisputed lightweight championship.

His opponent, Kambosos, born on June 14, 1993, holds a professional record of 21 victories (10 by knockout) and 2 defeats.

Kambosos is the reigning IBO world champion and has previously held titles in the versions of WBA Super, WBO, and IBF in the lightweight division.

Kambosos lost his titles to Devin Haney in the summer of 2022, and again in a rematch.

Betting agencies are favoring Lomachenko to emerge victorious, with odds at 1.15 for his win compared to 6.20 for Kambosos.

The evening's lineup features:

Vasyl Lomachenko (17-3-0) vs. George Kambosos (21-2-0)

Andrew Moloney (26-3-0) vs. Pedro Guevara (41-4-1)

Imam Khataev (6-0-0) vs. Ricards Bolotniks (20-7-1)

Nina Hughes (6-0-0) vs. Cherneka Johnson (15-2-0)

Joseph Goodall (10-2-1) vs. Faiga Opelu (16-4-2)

Hemi Ahio (21-1-0) vs. Lucas Browne (31-5-0)



Fans can catch all the action on ESPN+ and Sky Sports platforms. The anticipated start time for the Lomachenko-Kambosos fight is 9:00 a.m. EET.

