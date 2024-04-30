Ukraine's hockey triumph: Victory against China at World Cup

Ukrainians go undefeated to 2024 World Cup

Ukrainian National Team faced the Chinese team after last year's defeat and secured a convincing rematch, winning 9-0 on April 30.

UKRAINE — CHINA — 9: 0 (4: 0, 2: 0, 3: 0)

Current standings

At the World Cup, Ukrainian team will play two more matches — against Spain (on May 1) and Lithuania (on May 3). Only the division winner advances to Group A of the first division, opening the way to the elite tier of world hockey.

