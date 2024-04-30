Advertisement

Ukraine's hockey triumph: Victory against China at World Cup

The New Voice of Ukraine
·1 min read
Ukrainians go undefeated to 2024 World Cup
Ukrainians go undefeated to 2024 World Cup

Ukrainian National Team faced the Chinese team after last year's defeat and secured a convincing rematch, winning 9-0 on April 30.

UKRAINE — CHINA — 9: 0 (4: 0, 2: 0, 3: 0)

<span class="copyright">flashscore.ua/hockey</span>
flashscore.ua/hockey

Current standings

At the World Cup, Ukrainian team will play two more matches — against Spain (on May 1) and Lithuania (on May 3). Only the division winner advances to Group A of the first division, opening the way to the elite tier of world hockey.

Read also:

Earlier, we wrote about how the Ukrainian women's hockey team succeeded at World Cup during the war.

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine