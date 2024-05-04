Ukraine demands that Russian and Belarusian rowers be suspended from Olympic qualifiers

Stock photo

Vadym Huttsait, President of the National Olympic Committee of Ukraine, Matvii Bidnyi, Minister of Youth and Sports of Ukraine, and Ihor Slivinskyi, President of the Ukrainian Canoe Federation, have sent a joint letter to the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the International Canoe Federation to ask that Russian and Belarusian rowers be suspended from the Olympic qualifiers in Hungary.

Source: National Olympic Committee of Ukraine

Details: The Russian and Belarusian men’s and women’s rowing teams were granted permission to participate as neutral athletes at the kayaking and canoeing tournament scheduled for 8-9 May 2024 in Szeged, Hungary. In its appeal, Ukraine’s National Olympic Committee cited the IOC's recommendations, which clearly state that teams of athletes with Russian or Belarusian passports cannot be admitted. Russian and Belarusian teams are not allowed to take part in Olympic qualifiers in other sports.

The signatories to the NOC’s letter requested that the information provided be taken into account and that all possible measures be taken within the IOC’s competence to prevent the participation of teams of neutral athletes in international competitions, including European Olympic qualifiers and other Olympic qualifying tournaments.

Background:

On 2 May, Ukraine’s National Olympic Committee issued a set of recommendations for Ukrainian athletes concerning interactions with Russian and Belarusian athletes during the 2024 Summer Olympics, which will take place in Paris from 26 July to 11 August 2024.

A total of 502 sports facilities have so far been damaged in Russian attacks on Ukraine.

Support UP or become our patron!