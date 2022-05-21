UGA football among top schools for 4-star RB

The Georgia Bulldogs are among the contenders to land four-star running back Roderick Robinson, who recently set his commitment date and named his top eight schools.

The Bulldogs offered Robinson a scholarship on May 17, so Georgia may be entering into the mix too late. Robinson is considered the No. 16 running back in the country and No. 20 recruit in California per 247Sports.

The four-star running back plans to make his decision on where he will play college football on May 26 at 1 p.m. EDT. Robinson ranks Arizona, Auburn, California, Georgia, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas A&M and UCLA in his top eight.

Robinson plays high school football for Lincoln High School in San Diego, California. Where will he play college football?

The 6-foot-1, 230-pound running back is favored to sign with UCLA, but he could go in several directions. This is an interesting recruiting battle between Pac-12 and SEC schools. Can the SEC lure another top California talent away from the state?

Georgia and Texas A&M should be considered long shots to land a commitment from Robinson. The four-star running back recently visited Auburn, Tennessee, USC, Arizona and Stanford.

San Diego (Calif.) Lincoln RB Roderick Robinson has locked in his commitment date and will announce his college choice May 26 on CBSSports HQ https://t.co/dZXIMfRCsQ pic.twitter.com/WHzPTAyNGm — Greg Biggins (@GregBiggins) May 19, 2022

