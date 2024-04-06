UFL's fourth-and-12 onside kick alternative leads to comeback win for San Antonio Brahmas
The NFL has steadfastly refused to adopt any alternatives to the onside kick. But the United Football League has one, and it led to a thrilling ending in a comeback win today.
In the UFL, teams that have scored can choose not to kickoff but instead to take the ball at their own 28-yard line, facing fourth-and-12. That's what the San Antonio Brahmas did today, when they trailed the Memphis Showboats 19-14 with 48 seconds left.
The Brahmas just barely picked up the necessary 12 yards to keep the ball, and then they marched down the field on a drive that culminated with a touchdown catch by former Broncos second-round pick Cody Latimer to win the game 20-19.
The end of the game was exciting, and that's what the onside kick alternative is designed to bring. The NFL has considered various alternatives to the onside kick, including a fourth-and-20 option that was voted down this year but so far hasn't adopted one. Perhaps seeing it work well in a spring league could convince the NFL to adopt it as well.