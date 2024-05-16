UFL Championship coming soon to St. Louis, tickets on sale next week

UFL Championship coming soon to St. Louis, tickets on sale next week

ST. LOUIS – The United Football League will host the 2024 UFL Championship in St. Louis. Tickets officially go on sale next week.

The Dome at America’s Center, the home of the UFL’s Battlehawks, will host the championship on Sunday, June 16.

The UFL announced that general public tickets will go on sale at 9 a.m. CT on Thursday, May 23 at TheUFL.com.

Leading up to that point, St. Louis Battlehawks season ticket members will have the opportunity to purchase tickets to the championship as part of a presale opportunity. All season ticket holders will receive a presale link with a private code on May 21. The presale is only available to Battlehawks season ticket holders online.

Father and son drug dealing duo nabbed

The Battlehawks announced Thursday that suites and premium seating are on sale now. This includes tickets for the Battlehawk Bridge Club, which includes food and soda through halftime and starts at just $148 per ticket.

The Battlehawks have also introduced three limited Championship Packages, which include 50-plus party suite tickets, a food and beverage package, replica jerseys, and more.

To order or inquire about suites and premium seating, email tickets@uflbattlehawks.com or call the Battlehawks ticket office at 314-377-7916.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Subscribe Now

Daily News

The Battlehawks are expected to make a push for the UFL Championship, standing at 5-2 with the potential to clinch playoffs as soon as this week. The top two teams in the USFL and XFL Conferences will compete for the right to advance through the playoffs to the UFL Championship.

The Battlehawks packed a record-breaking spring football crowd of 40,000 fans into the Dome this year and have regularly averaged more than 30,000 fans per game over the last two years.

The UFL Championship is set for 4 p.m. on June 16. If you don’t get tickets, you can watch the matchup on FOX 2 or your local FOX affiliate.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.