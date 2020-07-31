UFC Vegas 5: Brunson vs. Shahbazyan weigh-in face-offs video

UFC Vegas 5 weigh-in faceoffs

UFC Vegas 5 (aka UFC on ESPN+ 31) will take place on Saturday at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas with 10 bouts following a whirlwind 48 hours leading up to Friday's weigh-in.

Derek Brunson and Edmen Shahbazyan will still headline the card, as both fighters weighed in early during the two-hour window, each of them easily making weight.

Three bouts underwent last-minute changes, although one of the three was eventually nixed by a Nevada State Athletic Commission ruling.

Jonathan Martinez was the lone fighter to miss weight. He weighed 4.5 pounds above the limit for his bantamweight non-title fight against Frankie Saenz. The bout will still take place with Martinez forfeiting 30-percent of his fight purse to Saenz.

Check out the UFC Vegas 5 weigh-in face-offs from Friday at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

TRENDING > UFC Vegas 5 weigh-in results: 10-bout card set following 1 cancellation and 3 withdrawals

(Video courtesy of UFC)