UFC schedule, fight cards, start times, odds, how to watch UFC Vegas 92: Edson Barboza vs. Lerone Murphy

Edson Barboza (24-11, 11 KOs), winner of 10 fight night bonuses, faces the undefeated Lerone Murphy (13-0-1) on Saturday in Las Vegas. (Photo by Matt Davies/PxImages/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Plan your fight nights ahead with our UFC fight schedule. Included below are all of the UFC's upcoming Fight Night cards and pay-per-events with announced bouts. We'll also include any odds that are posted at BetMGM. Check back often as this list will be updated as new fights are scheduled.

Here are the major scheduled cards the UFC will be staging:

UFC Vegas 92: Edson Barboza vs. Lerone Murphy

Saturday, May 18, 2024 - Apex in Las Vegas

Main card (Start time 7 p.m. ET, ESPN+)

• Featherweight: Edson Barboza (+125) vs. Lerone Murphy (-150)

• Welterweight: Khaos Williams (-125) vs. Carlston Harris (+105)

• Welterweight: Themba Gorimbo (-200) vs. Ramiz Brahimaj (+165)

• Bantamweight: Adrian Yanez (-350) vs. Vinicius Salvador (+260)

• Women's strawweight: Luana Pinheiro (+130) vs. Angela Hill (-160)

Prelims (Start time 4 p.m. ET, ESPN+)

• Lightweight: Victor Martinez (+325) vs. Tom Nolan (-450)

• Light heavyweight: Oumar Sy vs. Rodolfo Bellato

• Women's bantamweight: Melissa Gatto (-450) vs. Tamires Vidal (+340)

• Middleweight: Abus Magomedov (-250) vs. Warlley Alves (+200)

• Women's strawweight: Piera Rodriguez (-185) vs. Ariane Carnelossi (+150)

• Bantamweight: Alatengheili (+150) vs. Kleidson Rodrigues (-185)

• Women's strawweight: Vanessa Demopoulos (+220) vs. Emily Ducote (-275)

UFC 302: Islam Makhachev vs. Dustin Poirier

Saturday, June 1, 2024 - Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey

Main card (Start time 10 p.m. ET, ESPN+ PPV)

• Lightweight championship: Islam Makhachev (-550) vs. Dustin Poirier (+400)

• Middleweight: Sean Strickland (-250) vs. Paulo Costa (+190)

• Welterweight: Niko Price vs. Jeremiah Wells

• Heavyweight: Jailton Almeida vs. Alexandr Romanov

• Middleweight: Roman Dolidze vs. Anthony Hernandez

Prelims (Start time 8 p.m. ET, ESPN+)

• Welterweight: Randy Brown vs. Elizeu Zaleski Dos Santos

• Welterweight: Mickey Gall vs. Bassil Hafez

• Welterweight: Phil Rowe vs. Jake Matthews

• Lightweight: Grant Dawson vs. Joe Solecki

Early prelims (Start time 6 p.m. ET, ESPN+)

• Middleweight: Cesar Almeida vs. Roman Kopylov

• Flyweight: Sumudaerji vs. Joshua Van

• Flyweight: Hyunsung Park vs. Andre Lima

• Women's bantamweight: Ailin Perez vs. Joselyn Edwards

UFC Louisville

Saturday, June 8, 2024 - KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky

Main card (Start time 8 p.m. ET)

• Bantamweight: Raul Rosas Jr. vs. Ricky Turcios

• Bantamweight: Brad Katona vs. Jesse Butler

UFC Saudi Arabia: Robert Whittaker vs. Khamzat Chimaev

Saturday, June 22, 2024 - Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Main card (Start time 3 p.m. ET, ABC/ESPN+)

• Middleweight: Robert Whittaker vs. Khamzat Chimaev

• Heavyweight: Sergei Pavlovich vs. Alexander Volkov

• Welterweight: Kelvin Gastelum vs. Daniel Rodriguez

• Light heavyweight: Johnny Walker vs. Volkan Oezdemir

• Middleweight: Shara Magomedov vs. Ihor Potieria

UFC 303: Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler

Saturday, June 29, 2024 - T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada

Main card (Start time 10 p.m. ET, ESPN+ PPV)

• Lightweight: Conor McGregor (-115) vs. Michael Chandler (-105)

• Light heavyweight: Jamahal Hill vs. Khalil Rountree Jr.

Prelims (Start time 8 p.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN+)

• Middleweight: Joe Pyfer vs. Marc-Andre Barriault

• Women's strawweight: Michelle Waterson-Gomez vs. Gillian Robertson

UFC Abu Dhabi

Saturday, Aug. 3, 2024 - Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

UFC 305

Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024 - RAC Arena (AUS) in Perth, Australia

UFC 306

Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024 - The Sphere in Las Vegas, Nevada

UFC 308

Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024 - Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates