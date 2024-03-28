UFC free fight: Charles Oliveira rallies to light up Michael Chandler for first title win

Charles Oliveira proved he had championship mettle when he battled through some early adversity against Michael Chandler.

Oliveira faced Chandler for the vacant lightweight title in the main event of UFC 262 in May 2021. It took “Do Bronx” 28 octagon appearances to earn his first-career title shot.

Round 1 was action packed. Oliveira dropped Chandler with a leg kick early. Chandler charged forward with a combination, prompting Oliveira to shoot for a takedown. Chandler then latched onto a guillotine, but Oliveira popped out and transitioned to his back. Chandler tried to slam his way out of it and eventually escaped. Toward the end of the round, Chandler rocked Oliveira with a big right hand, but the Brazilian survived.

Just when it looked like the momentum was on Chandler’s side, Oliveira tagged an overzealous Chandler with a counter left and finished him to capture the 155-pound strap.

Oliveira (34-9 MMA, 22-9 UFC) returns to action on April 13 when he takes on Arman Tsarukyan (21-3 MMA, 8-2 UFC) on the pay-per-view main card of UFC 300, which takes place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas and follows prelims on ESPN.

Before he faces Tsarukyan, relive Oliveira’s finish of Chandler in the video above.

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC 300.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie