UFC Fight Night 240 video: Jean Matsumoto taps Dan Argueta with 1 second left in round, moves to 15-0

LAS VEGAS – Jean Matsumoto had to fend off endless takedown attempts from Dan Argueta at UFC Fight Night 240 before finally using one to his advantage to end the fight.

Highly touted bantamweight prospect Matsumoto (15-0 MMA, 1-0 UFC) found himself on bottom multiple times from Argueta (9-3 MMA, 1-3 UFC) over the course of nearly two full rounds. He then applied a tight arm-in guillotine choke with just one second left and forced the tap at the 4:59 mark of Round 2 at the UFC Apex.

The guillotine has led Matsumoto to multiple previous wins in his career, and it happened again in the biggest spot of his career. Check out the replay of the submission below (via X):

COMPLETED GUILLOTINE WITH TWO SECONDS LEFT 🤯@JeMatsumotoUFC with an impressive finish in his UFC debut! #UFCVegas90 pic.twitter.com/2TBsVoqexf — UFC (@ufc) April 6, 2024

Matsuomoto was nothing short of thrilled after getting his hand raised and extending his unbeaten record. At just 24, he hopes it’s one one of many notable results going forward in his career

“I’m here to prove to people it doesn’t matter where you come from,” Matsumoto told Michael Bisping through an interpreter during his post-fight interview. “I come from a community outside of Sao Paulo. I ended up here. I want people to believe it.”

Up-to-the-minute UFC Fight Night 240 results include:

Jean Matsumoto def. Dan Argueta via technical submission (guillotine choke) – Round 2, 4:59

Cesar Almeida def. Dylan Budka via TKO (strikes) – Round 2, 2:13

Nora Cornolle def. Melissa Mullins via TKO (strikes) – Round 2, 3:06

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC Fight Night 240.

Nora Cornolle - ufc fight night 240 weigh in

Nora Cornolle

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Mullins vs Cornolle ufc fight night 240 weigh in

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Nora Cornolle def. Melissa Mullins, UFC Fight Night 240 Scorecard

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Cesar Almeida - ufc fight night 240 weigh in

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Budka vs Almeida ufc fight night 240 weigh in

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Cesar Almeida def. Dylan Budka, UFC Fight Night 240 Scorecard

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie