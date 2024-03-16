UFC Fight Night 239 video: Jafel Filho dominates Ode Osbourne, finishes fight with choke

Jafel Filho had himself an afternoon Saturday in Las Vegas.

A rising UFC flyweight, Filho (16-3 MMA, 2-1 UFC) put forth perhaps his most statement-making outing when he dominated Ode Osbourne (12-7 MMA, 4-5 UFC) en route to a rear-naked choke submission at 4:27 of Round 1. UFC Fight Night 239 took place at the UFC Apex.

The finishing sequence came after Filho mounted Osbourne. As Filho rained down heavy ground-and-pound punches, Osbourne gave up his back. From there, Filho slipped his hand under the chin and squeezed until the tap came.

Filho has won back-to-back fights after a loss in his debut. All three of his UFC appearances have ended inside the distance.

Osbourne loses consecutive fights for the first time in the UFC. His previous outing was also a rear-naked choke defeat – that one, to Asu Almabaev.

Up-to-the-minute UFC Fight Night 239 results include:

Jafel Filho def. Ode Osbourne via submission (rear-naked choke) – Round 1, 4:27

Danny Silva def. Josh Culibao via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Jaqueline Amorim def. Cory McKenna via submission (armbar) – Round 1, 1:38

Thiago Moises def. Mitch Ramirez via TKO (leg kicks) – Round 3, 0:15

Chad Anheliger def. Charalampos Grigoriou via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC Fight Night 239.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie