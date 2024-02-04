UFC Fight Night 235 video: Charles Radtke thumps Gilbert Urbina, sends message to Leon Edwards
LAS VEGAS – Charlie Radtke showed power in his hands Saturday at UFC Fight Night 235 when he became the first to knock out Gilbert Urbina.
After a standup affair for a few minutes into the first round, Radtke (9-3 MMA, 2-0 UFC) landed his first big shot that dropped Urbina (7-3 MMA, 1-2 UFC). He followed up with another knockdown moments later, and the referee stepped in to wave off the welterweight bout at the 4:47 mark of Round 1 at the UFC Apex.
With Belal Muhammad in his corner, Radtke thinks he is part of a team that is the future of the 170-pound division. He said he is coming for the top next year, and issued a warning to current champ Leon Edwards.
“Champ 2025,” Radtke said in his post-fight interview with Daniel Cormier. “Belal’s going to get that title and I’m coming right back after it. Leon Edwards, watch your ass.”
Up-to-the-minute UFC Fight Night 235 results include:
Charlie Radtke def. Gilbert Urbina via TKO (punches) – Round 1, 4:47
Molly McCann def. Diana Belbita via submission (armbar) – Round 2, 4:59
Charles Johnson def. Azat Maksum via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
Themba Gorimbo def. Pete Rodriguez via knockout (punches) – Round 1, 0:32
Jung Gyeong Lee def. Blake Bilder via unanimous decision (30-27 30-27, 30-27)
Luana Carolina def. Julija Stoliarenko via TKO (strikes) – Round 3, 4:52
Marquel Mederos def. Landon Quinones via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
Jamal Pogues def. Thomas Petersen via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)
For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC Fight Night 235.