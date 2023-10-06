UFC Fight Night 229 official weigh-in highlights, faceoffs and photo gallery

LAS VEGAS – The UFC Fight Night 229 fight card now is official following Friday’s official weigh-in session.

Saturday’s card, which takes place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, is headlined by lightweights. It streams on ESPN+.

Grant Dawson (20-1-1 MMA, 8-0-1 UFC) fights in the 155-pound main event against fellow contender Bobby Green (30-14-1 MMA, 11-9-1 UFC). In the co-feature, Abdul Razak Alhassan (12-5 MMA, 6-5 UFC) takes on Joe Pyfer (11-2 MMA, 2-0 UFC) at middleweight.

Check out the weigh-in highlights in the video above, and a link to the photo gallery from Friday’s happenings below.

