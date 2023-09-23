UFC Fight Night 228 play-by-play and live results (4 p.m. ET)
LAS VEGAS – UFC Fight Night 228 takes place Saturday, and you can join us for live play-by-play and official results beginning at 4 p.m. ET (1 p.m. PT).
UFC Fight Night 228 takes place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. The card streams on ESPN+.
In the main event, Rafael Fiziev (12-2 MMA, 6-2 UFC) takes on fellow lightweight contender Mateusz Gamrot (22-2 MMA, 5-2 UFC). In the co-feature, Dan Ige (17-6 MMA, 9-5 UFC) meets Bryce Mitchell (15-1 MMA, 6-1 UFC) at featherweight.
Follow along with our round-by-round updates and official results beginning at approximately 4 p.m. ET for the prelims and 7 p.m. ET for the main card on ESPN+. You also can get behind-the-scenes coverage and other event notes from on-site reporter Ken Hathaway (@kenshathaway ) on Twitter.
Enjoy the fights, everyone.
Montserrat Rendon vs. Tamires Vidal
Round 1 –
Result:
Recap:
Photos:
Records: Montserrat Rendon (5-0 MMA, 0-0 UFC), Tamires Vidal (7-1 MMA, 1-0 UFC)
Division: Women’s bantamweight
Broadcast: ESPN+
Referee:
Judging:
Hannah Goldy vs. Mizuki Inoue
Round 1 –
Result:
Recap:
Photos:
Records: Hannah Goldy (6-3 MMA, 1-3 UFC), Mizuki Inoue (14-6 MMA, 1-1 UFC)
Division: Women’s strawweight
Broadcast: ESPN+
Referee:
Judging:
Jake Collier vs. Mohammed Usman
Round 1 –
Result:
Recap:
Photos:
Records: Jake Collier (13-9 MMA, 5-8 UFC), Mohammed Usman (9-2 MMA, 2-0 UFC)
Division: Heavyweight
Broadcast: ESPN+
Referee:
Judging:
Cody Brundage vs. Jacob Malkoun
Round 1 –
Result:
Recap:
Photos:
Records: Cody Brundage (8-5 MMA, 2-4 UFC), Jacob Malkoun (7-2 MMA, 3-2 UFC)
Division: Middleweight
Broadcast: ESPN+
Referee:
Judging:
Andre Fialho vs. Tim Means
Round 1 –
Result:
Recap:
Photos:
Records: Andre Fialho (16-7 MMA, 2-4 UFC), Tim Means (32-15-1 MMA, 14-12 UFC)
Division: Welterweight
Broadcast: ESPN+
Referee:
Judging:
Dan Argueta vs. Miles Johns
Round 1 –
Result:
Recap:
Photos:
Records: Dan Argueta (9-1 MMA, 1-1 UFC), Miles Johns (13-2 MMA, 4-2 UFC)
Division: Bantamweight
Broadcast: ESPN+
Referee:
Judging:
Charles Jourdain vs. Ricardo Ramos
Round 1 –
Result:
Recap:
Photos:
Records: Charles Jourdain (14-6-1 MMA, 5-5-1 UFC), Ricardo Ramos (16-4 MMA, 7-3 UFC)
Division: Featherweight
Broadcast: ESPN+
Referee:
Judging:
Bryan Battle vs. A.J. Fletcher
Round 1 –
Result:
Recap:
Photos:
Records: Bryan Battle (9-2 MMA, 4-1 UFC), A.J. Fletcher (10-2 MMA, 1-2 UFC)
Division: Welterweight
Broadcast: ESPN+
Referee:
Judging:
Marina Rodriguez vs. Michelle Waterson-Gomez
Round 1 –
Result:
Recap:
Photos:
Records: Marina Rodriguez (16-3-2 MMA, 6-3-2 UFC), Michelle Waterson-Gomez (18-11 MMA, 6-7 UFC)
Division: Women’s strawweight
Broadcast: ESPN+
Referee:
Judging:
Dan Ige vs. Bryce Mitchell
Round 1 –
Result:
Recap:
Photos:
Records: Dan Ige (17-6 MMA, 9-5 UFC), Bryce Mitchell (15-1 MMA, 6-1 UFC)
Division: Featherweight
Broadcast: ESPN+
Referee:
Judging:
Rafael Fiziev vs. Mateusz Gamrot
Round 1 –
Result:
Recap:
Photos:
Records: Rafael Fiziev (12-2 MMA, 6-2 UFC), Mateusz Gamrot (22-2 MMA, 5-2 UFC)
Division: Lightweight
Broadcast: ESPN+
Referee:
Judging: