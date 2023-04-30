UFC Fight Night 223 bonuses: Marcus McGhee’s short-notice fight nets extra $50,000

The UFC handed out four post-fight bonuses after Saturday’s card, including one to a fighter who took a bout on just three days’ notice.

After UFC Fight Night 223, four fighters picked up an extra $50,000 for their performances in Las Vegas. Check out the winners below.

Performance of the Night: Marcus McGhee

Marcus McGhee vs. Journey Newson

Marcus McGhee def. Journey Newson via submission (rear-naked choke) – Round 2, 2:03

Marcus McGhee (7-1 MMA, 1-0 UFC) took his fight with Journey Newson (10-5 MMA, 1-4 UFC) on just three days’ notice as an 11th hour replacement. He made it pay off with a second-round rear-naked choke finish of Journey Newson to make a quick first impression on the UFC’s bantamweight division.

Performance of the Night: Rodolfo Vieira

Rodolfo Vieira vs. Cody Brundage

Rodolfo Vieira def. Cody Brundage via submission (arm-triangle choke) – Round 2, 1:28

Rodolfo Vieira (9-2 MMA, 4-2 UFC) went through a lot to get back in the win column, but it was all worth it when he submitted Cody Brundage (8-4 MMA, 2-3 UFC) in the second round for his first victory in nearly two years. Vieira was knocked down by Brundage in the first round, but battled back to do what he does best in the second and took advantage of a Brundage mistake. The bonus was the second of Vieira’s career.

Performance of the Night: Caio Borralho

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – APRIL 29: (R-L) Caio Borralho of Brazil punches Michal Oleksiejczuk of Poland in a middleweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on April 29, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Caio Borralho def. Michal Oleksiejczuk via submission (rear-naked choke) – Round 2, 2:49

Caio Borralho (14-1 MMA, 4-0 UFC) had been searching for a finish in the UFC after three straight decisions, and he got one at the expense of Michal Oleksiejczuk (18-6 MMA, 6-4 UFC). Borralho got his 14th straight win and first UFC finish when he tapped Oleksiejczuk with a second-round rear-naked choke in the co-main event. The bonus is the first in Borralho’s UFC career.

Performance of the Night: Song Yadong

Song Yadong vs. Ricky Simon

Song Yadong (20-7-1 MMA, 9-2-1 UFC) mostly dominated Ricky Simon (20-4 MMA, 8-3 UFC) in the main event, save for a few takedowns he gave up. But late in the fourth, Yadong drilled Simon for a late knockdown, and quickly into the final frame, he knocked him down again, pounced and put him away to assert himself as a bantamweight title contender.

