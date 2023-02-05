UFC Fight Night 218 post-event facts: Derrick Lewis’ struggles continue

The UFC opened its February schedule Saturday with UFC Fight Night 218, which went down at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

The main event saw Serghei Spivac (16-3 MMA, 7-3 UFC) continue his climb as a heavyweight contender when he halted former title challenger Derrick Lewis (26-11 MMA, 17-9 UFC) with a first-round submission.

For more on the numbers behind the headliner, as well as the rest of the card, check below for MMA Junkie’s post-event facts from UFC Fight Night 218.

Event stats

The UFC Promotional Guidelines Compliance payout for the event totaled $136,000.

Debuting fighters went 4-6 at the event.

Spivac, [autotag]Rinya Nakamura[/autotag], [autotag]Anshul Jubli[/autotag] and [autotag]Tatsuro Taira[/autotag] earned $50,000 UFC Fight Night 218 fight-night bonuses.

The UFC sold VIP tickets to fans for UFC Fight Night 218, but the promotion did not make public the total number of tickets sold or the gate.

Betting favorites went 7-3 on the card. One fight ended in a draw.

Betting favorites improved to 2-1 in UFC headliners this year.

Total fight time for the 11-bout card was 1:38:34.

Serghei Spivac def. Derrick Lewis

Spivac has earned 14 of his 16 career victories by stoppage. He’s finished 10 of those wins in Round 1.

Spivac has earned two of his six UFC stoppage victories by submission.

Spivac’s 27 takedowns landed in UFC heavyweight competition are third-most in divisional history behind Curtis Blaydes (62) and Cain Velasquez (34).

Lewis’ three-fight losing skid is the longest of his career. He hasn’t earned a victory since December 2021.

Lewis has suffered all nine of his UFC losses by stoppage.

Devin Clark def. Da-un Jung

[autotag]Devin Clark[/autotag] (14-7 MMA, 8-7 UFC) has earned all seven of his UFC victories by decision.

[autotag]Da-un Jung[/autotag] (15-4-1 MMA, 4-2-1 UFC) suffered his first decision loss since Aug 15, 2015 – a span of 2,730 days and 18 fights.

Marcin Tybura def. Blagoy Ivanov

[autotag]Marcin Tybura[/autotag]’s (24-7 MMA, 11-6 UFC) seven decision victories in UFC heavyweight competition are second-most in divisional history behind Andre Arlovski (12).

[autotag]Blagoy Ivanov[/autotag] (19-5 MMA, 3-4 UFC) has suffered all four of his UFC losses by decision.

Dooho Choi vs. Kyle Nelson

[autotag]Dooho Choi[/autotag]’s (14-4-1 MMA, 3-3-1 UFC) four-fight winless skid is the longest of his career. He hasn’t earned a victory since July 2016.

[autotag]Kyle Nelson[/autotag] (13-5-1 MMA, 1-4-1 UFC) fell to 1-4-1 in his past six fights dating back to December 2018.

Adam Fugitt def. Yusaku Kinoshita

[autotag]Adam Fugitt[/autotag] (9-3 MMA, 1-1 UFC) has earned eight of his nine career victories by stoppage.

[autotag]Yusaku Kinoshita[/autotag] (6-2 MMA, 0-1 UFC) suffered the first knockout loss of his career.

Anshul Jubli def. Jake Saragih

[autotag]Jeka Saragih[/autotag] (13-3 MMA, 0-1 UFC) has suffered all three of his career losses by stoppage.

Saragih suffered the first knockout loss of his career.

Rinya Nakamura def. Toshiomi Kazama

Nakamura (7-0 MMA, 1-0 UFC) has earned six of his seven career victories by stoppage.

Nakamura’s 33-second victory marked the second-fastest finish by a debuting UFC featherweight behind Nick Denis’ 22-second win at UFC on FX 1 in January 2012.

[autotag]Toshiomi Kazama[/autotag] (10-3 MMA, 0-1 UFC) has suffered two of his three career losses by stoppage.

Kazama has suffered both of his career stoppage losses by knockout.

Sung Hyun Park def. Seung Guk Choi

[autotag]Sung Hyun Park[/autotag] (8-0 MMA, 1-0 UFC) has earned seven of his eight career victories by stoppage.

[autotag]Seung Guk Choi[/autotag] (6-2 MMA, 0-1 UFC) suffered the first stoppage loss of his career with his submission defeat.

Junyong Park def. Denis Tiuliulin

[autotag]Junyong Park[/autotag] (16-5 MMA, 6-2 UFC) has earned both of his UFC stoppage victories by submission.

[autotag]Denis Tiuliulin[/autotag] (10-7 MMA, 1-2 UFC) has suffered five of his seven career losses by stoppage.

Tatsuro Taira def. Jesus Aguilar

[autotag]Tatsuro Taira[/autotag] (13-0 MMA, 3-0 UFC) has earned 10 of his 13 career victories by stoppage.

Taira earned the 10th triangle-armbar submission victory in UFC history.

[autotag]Jesus Aguilar[/autotag] (8-2 MMA, 0-1 UFC) has suffered both of his career losses by submission.

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC Fight Night 218.

UFC research analyst and live statistics producer Michael Carroll contributed to this story. Follow him on Twitter @MJCflipdascript.

