UFC Fight Night 198 predictions: Is anyone picking Ketlen Vieira over Miesha Tate?

Vieira

vs.

Tate Brady

vs.

Chiesa Kang

vs.

Yahya Santos

vs.

Wood Grant

vs.

Yanez MMA Junkie readers’

consensus picks

2021: 197-107 tate2021

Tate

(71%) chiesa2021

Chiesa

(56%) yahya2021

Yahya

(58%) santos2021

Santos

(63%) yanez2021

Yanez

(77%) John Morgan

@MMAjunkieJohn

2021: 201-103 tate2021

Tate chiesa2021

Chiesa kang2021

Kang santos2021

Santos yanez2021

Yanez Simon Samano

@SJSamano

2021: 194-110 tate2021

Tate brady2021

Brady kang2021

Kang santos2021

Santos yanez2021

Yanez Mike Bohn

@MikeBohnMMA

2021: 191-113

trophy copy 2014 Champion tate2021

Tate chiesa2021

Chiesa kang2021

Kang santos2021

Santos yanez2021

Yanez Matt Erickson

@MMAjunkieMatt

2021: 189-115 tate2021

Tate chiesa2021

Chiesa yahya2021

Yahya santos2021

Santos yanez2021

Yanez Nolan King

@mma_kings

2021: 188-116 tate2021

Tate brady2021

Brady kang2021

Kang santos2021

Santos yanez2021

Yanez Dan Tom

@DanTomMMA

2021: 187-117

trophy copy 2020 Champion tate2021

Tate brady2021

Brady kang2021

Kang santos2021

Santos yanez2021

Yanez Danny Segura

@dannyseguratv

2021: 183-121 tate2021

Tate chiesa2021

Chiesa yahya2021

Yahya santos2021

Santos yanez2021

Yanez Ken Hathaway

@kenshathaway

2021: 182-122

trophy copy 2018 Champion tate2021

Tate chiesa2021

Chiesa kang2021

Kang santos2021

Santos yanez2021

Yanez George Garcia

@MMAjunkieGeorge

2021: 177-127 tate2021

Tate chiesa2021

Chiesa yahya2021

Yahya wood2021

Wood yanez2021

Yanez Farah Hannoun

@Farah_Hannoun

2021: 176-128 tate2021

Tate brady2021

Brady yahya2021

Yahya santos2021

Santos yanez2021

Yanez Abbey Subhan

@kammakaze

2021: 176-128 tate2021

Tate chiesa2021

Chiesa kang2021

Kang santos2021

Santos yanez2021

Yanez Brian Garcia

@thegoze

2021: 176-128

trophy copy 2017 Champion tate2021

Tate brady2021

Brady kang2021

Kang santos2021

Santos yanez2021

Yanez Matthew Wells

@MrMWells

2021: 118-70 tate2021

Tate chiesa2021

Chiesa kang2021

Kang santos2021

Santos yanez2021

Yanez

The UFC stays in Las Vegas this week with a former champion at the top of the lineup.

UFC Fight Night 198 takes place Saturday at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. The card streams on ESPN+.

(Click here to open a PDF of the staff picks grid in a separate window.)

In the main event, former women’s bantamweight champion Miesha Tate (19-7 MMA, 6-4 UFC) takes on Ketlen Vieira (11-2 MMA, 5-2 UFC). Vieira is a slight -120 favorite at Tipico; the comeback on Tate is -105. But not a single one of our 13 editors, writers, radio hosts and videographers is picking against Tate.

In the co-feature, Sean Brady (14-0 MMA, 4-0 UFC) takes on Michael Chiesa (17-5 MMA, 11-5 UFC) at welterweight. Brady is a -175 favorite, but it’s Chiesa who has an 8-5 lead in the picks.

Story continues

Also on the main card, Kyung Ho Kang (17-8 MMA, 6-2 UFC) meets Rani Yahya (27-10-1 MMA, 12-4-1 UFC) in a bantamweight bout. The fight nearly is a pick’em with Kang at -115 to -110 for Yahya. But Kang has a big 9-4 lead from our staff members.

Taila Santos (18-1 MMA, 3-1 UFC) is the biggest favorite on the main card at -380 in her women’s flyweight bout against Joanne Wood (15-6 MMA, 7-6 UFC) – formerly Joanne Calderwood. Only one of our pickers is taking Wood in an upset.

And to open the main card, Adrian Yanez (14-3 MMA, 3-0 UFC) is our second unanimous pick in his bantamweight bout against Davey Grant (11-5 MMA, 4-4 UFC). Yanez is a big -320 favorite at the betting window.

In the MMA Junkie reader consensus picks, Tate (71 percent), Chiesa (56 percent), Yahya (58 percent), Santos (63 percent) and Yanez (77 percent) are the choices.

Check out all the picks above.

