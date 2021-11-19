UFC Fight Night 198 predictions: Is anyone picking Ketlen Vieira over Miesha Tate?
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Vieira
Brady
Kang
Santos
Grant
MMA Junkie readers’
John Morgan
Simon Samano
Mike Bohn
2014 Champion
Matt Erickson
Nolan King
Dan Tom
2020 Champion
Danny Segura
Ken Hathaway
2018 Champion
George Garcia
Farah Hannoun
Abbey Subhan
Brian Garcia
2017 Champion
Matthew Wells
The UFC stays in Las Vegas this week with a former champion at the top of the lineup.
UFC Fight Night 198 takes place Saturday at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. The card streams on ESPN+.
(Click here to open a PDF of the staff picks grid in a separate window.)
In the main event, former women’s bantamweight champion Miesha Tate (19-7 MMA, 6-4 UFC) takes on Ketlen Vieira (11-2 MMA, 5-2 UFC). Vieira is a slight -120 favorite at Tipico; the comeback on Tate is -105. But not a single one of our 13 editors, writers, radio hosts and videographers is picking against Tate.
In the co-feature, Sean Brady (14-0 MMA, 4-0 UFC) takes on Michael Chiesa (17-5 MMA, 11-5 UFC) at welterweight. Brady is a -175 favorite, but it’s Chiesa who has an 8-5 lead in the picks.
Also on the main card, Kyung Ho Kang (17-8 MMA, 6-2 UFC) meets Rani Yahya (27-10-1 MMA, 12-4-1 UFC) in a bantamweight bout. The fight nearly is a pick’em with Kang at -115 to -110 for Yahya. But Kang has a big 9-4 lead from our staff members.
Taila Santos (18-1 MMA, 3-1 UFC) is the biggest favorite on the main card at -380 in her women’s flyweight bout against Joanne Wood (15-6 MMA, 7-6 UFC) – formerly Joanne Calderwood. Only one of our pickers is taking Wood in an upset.
And to open the main card, Adrian Yanez (14-3 MMA, 3-0 UFC) is our second unanimous pick in his bantamweight bout against Davey Grant (11-5 MMA, 4-4 UFC). Yanez is a big -320 favorite at the betting window.
In the MMA Junkie reader consensus picks, Tate (71 percent), Chiesa (56 percent), Yahya (58 percent), Santos (63 percent) and Yanez (77 percent) are the choices.
Check out all the picks above.
List
UFC Fight Night 198 commentary team, broadcast plans set: Daniel Cormier on the call