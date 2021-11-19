UFC Fight Night 198 predictions: Is anyone picking Ketlen Vieira over Miesha Tate?

Matt Erickson
·3 min read
In this article:
Vieira
vs.
Tate

Brady
vs.
Chiesa

Kang
vs.
Yahya

Santos
vs.
Wood

Grant
vs.
Yanez

MMA Junkie readers’
consensus picks
2021: 197-107

tate2021


Tate
(71%)

chiesa2021


Chiesa
(56%)

yahya2021


Yahya
(58%)

santos2021


Santos
(63%)

yanez2021


Yanez
(77%)

John Morgan
@MMAjunkieJohn
2021: 201-103

tate2021


Tate

chiesa2021


Chiesa

kang2021


Kang

santos2021


Santos

yanez2021


Yanez

Simon Samano
@SJSamano
2021: 194-110

tate2021


Tate

brady2021


Brady

kang2021


Kang

santos2021


Santos

yanez2021


Yanez

Mike Bohn
@MikeBohnMMA
2021: 191-113

trophy copy

2014 Champion

tate2021


Tate

chiesa2021


Chiesa

kang2021


Kang

santos2021


Santos

yanez2021


Yanez

Matt Erickson
@MMAjunkieMatt
2021: 189-115

tate2021


Tate

chiesa2021


Chiesa

yahya2021


Yahya

santos2021


Santos

yanez2021


Yanez

Nolan King
@mma_kings
2021: 188-116

tate2021


Tate

brady2021


Brady

kang2021


Kang

santos2021


Santos

yanez2021


Yanez

Dan Tom
@DanTomMMA
2021: 187-117

trophy copy

2020 Champion

tate2021


Tate

brady2021


Brady

kang2021


Kang

santos2021


Santos

yanez2021


Yanez

Danny Segura
@dannyseguratv
2021: 183-121

tate2021


Tate

chiesa2021


Chiesa

yahya2021


Yahya

santos2021


Santos

yanez2021


Yanez

Ken Hathaway
@kenshathaway
2021: 182-122

trophy copy

2018 Champion

tate2021


Tate

chiesa2021


Chiesa

kang2021


Kang

santos2021


Santos

yanez2021


Yanez

George Garcia
@MMAjunkieGeorge
2021: 177-127

tate2021


Tate

chiesa2021


Chiesa

yahya2021


Yahya

wood2021


Wood

yanez2021


Yanez

Farah Hannoun
@Farah_Hannoun
2021: 176-128

tate2021


Tate

brady2021


Brady

yahya2021


Yahya

santos2021


Santos

yanez2021


Yanez

Abbey Subhan
@kammakaze
2021: 176-128

tate2021


Tate

chiesa2021


Chiesa

kang2021


Kang

santos2021


Santos

yanez2021


Yanez

Brian Garcia
@thegoze
2021: 176-128

trophy copy

2017 Champion

tate2021


Tate

brady2021


Brady

kang2021


Kang

santos2021


Santos

yanez2021


Yanez

Matthew Wells
@MrMWells
2021: 118-70

tate2021


Tate

chiesa2021


Chiesa

kang2021


Kang

santos2021


Santos

yanez2021


Yanez

The UFC stays in Las Vegas this week with a former champion at the top of the lineup.

UFC Fight Night 198 takes place Saturday at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. The card streams on ESPN+.

(Click here to open a PDF of the staff picks grid in a separate window.)

In the main event, former women’s bantamweight champion Miesha Tate (19-7 MMA, 6-4 UFC) takes on Ketlen Vieira (11-2 MMA, 5-2 UFC). Vieira is a slight -120 favorite at Tipico; the comeback on Tate is -105. But not a single one of our 13 editors, writers, radio hosts and videographers is picking against Tate.

In the co-feature, Sean Brady (14-0 MMA, 4-0 UFC) takes on Michael Chiesa (17-5 MMA, 11-5 UFC) at welterweight. Brady is a -175 favorite, but it’s Chiesa who has an 8-5 lead in the picks.

Also on the main card, Kyung Ho Kang (17-8 MMA, 6-2 UFC) meets Rani Yahya (27-10-1 MMA, 12-4-1 UFC) in a bantamweight bout. The fight nearly is a pick’em with Kang at -115 to -110 for Yahya. But Kang has a big 9-4 lead from our staff members.

Taila Santos (18-1 MMA, 3-1 UFC) is the biggest favorite on the main card at -380 in her women’s flyweight bout against Joanne Wood (15-6 MMA, 7-6 UFC) – formerly Joanne Calderwood. Only one of our pickers is taking Wood in an upset.

And to open the main card, Adrian Yanez (14-3 MMA, 3-0 UFC) is our second unanimous pick in his bantamweight bout against Davey Grant (11-5 MMA, 4-4 UFC). Yanez is a big -320 favorite at the betting window.

In the MMA Junkie reader consensus picks, Tate (71 percent), Chiesa (56 percent), Yahya (58 percent), Santos (63 percent) and Yanez (77 percent) are the choices.

Check out all the picks above.

