Official weigh-ins for UFC on ESPN 56 take place Friday, and you can get all the results here.

The weigh-ins take place at the UFC host hotel in St. Louis. The nearby Enterprise Center hosts Saturday’s event (ESPN/ESPN+).

Among those weighing in are two-time heavyweight title challenger Derrick Lewis (27-12 MMA, 18-10 UFC) and Rodrigo Nascimento (11-1 MMA, 4-1 UFC), who meet in the main event.

The full UFC on ESPN 56 weigh-in results include:

MAIN CARD (ESPN/ESPN+, 7 p.m. ET)

Derrick Lewis () vs. Rodrigo Nascimento ()

Joaquin Buckley () vs. Nursulton Ruziboev ()

Alonzo Menifield () vs. Carlos Ulberg ()

Diego Ferreira () vs. Mateusz Rebecki ()

Alex Caceres () vs. Sean Woodson ()

Waldo Cortes-Acosta () vs. Robelis Despaigne ()

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN/ESPN+, 4 p.m. ET)

Viacheslav Borshchev () vs. Chase Hooper ()

Terrance McKinney () vs. Esteban Ribovics ()

Tecia Pennington () vs. Tabatha Ricci ()

Billy Goff () vs. Trey Waters ()

Jake Hadley () vs. Charles Johnson ()

Jared Gooden () vs. Kevin Jousset ()

JJ Aldrich () vs. Veronica Hardy ()

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC on ESPN 56.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie