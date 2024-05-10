Advertisement

UFC on ESPN 56 weigh-in results

mma junkie staff
·1 min read

Official weigh-ins for UFC on ESPN 56 take place Friday, and you can get all the results here.

The weigh-ins take place at the UFC host hotel in St. Louis. The nearby Enterprise Center hosts Saturday’s event (ESPN/ESPN+).

Among those weighing in are two-time heavyweight title challenger Derrick Lewis (27-12 MMA, 18-10 UFC) and Rodrigo Nascimento (11-1 MMA, 4-1 UFC), who meet in the main event.

The full UFC on ESPN 56 weigh-in results include:

MAIN CARD (ESPN/ESPN+, 7 p.m. ET)

  • Derrick Lewis () vs. Rodrigo Nascimento ()

  • Joaquin Buckley () vs. Nursulton Ruziboev ()

  • Alonzo Menifield () vs. Carlos Ulberg ()

  • Diego Ferreira () vs. Mateusz Rebecki ()

  • Alex Caceres () vs. Sean Woodson ()

  • Waldo Cortes-Acosta () vs. Robelis Despaigne ()

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN/ESPN+, 4 p.m. ET)

  • Viacheslav Borshchev () vs. Chase Hooper ()

  • Terrance McKinney () vs. Esteban Ribovics ()

  • Tecia Pennington () vs. Tabatha Ricci ()

  • Billy Goff () vs. Trey Waters ()

  • Jake Hadley () vs. Charles Johnson ()

  • Jared Gooden () vs. Kevin Jousset ()

  • JJ Aldrich () vs. Veronica Hardy ()

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC on ESPN 56.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie