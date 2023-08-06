UFC on ESPN 50 bonuses: Tatiana Suarez among five $50,000 ‘Music City’ winners

The UFC handed out five post-fight bonuses after Saturday’s card, including one to each of the winners with stoppages.

After UFC on ESPN 50, five fighters picked up an extra $50,000 for their performances in Nashville, Tenn. Check out the winners below.

Performance of the Night: Asu Almabaev

Asu Almabaev def. Ode Osbourne via submission (rear-naked choke) – Round 2, 3:11

Asu Almabaev (18-2 MMA, 1-0 UFC) had a sterling UFC debut in the flyweight division and put the weight class on notice when he tapped Ode Osbourne (12-6 MMA, 4-4 UFC) with a second-round rear-naked choke to open the card.

[vertical-gallery id=2666515]

Performance of the Night: Carlston Harris

Carlston Harris def. Jeremiah Wells via submission (anaconda choke) – Round 3, 1:50

Carlston Harris (20-5 MMA, 5-1 UFC) was on his way to a unanimous decision loss to Jeremiah Wells (12-3-1 MMA, 4-1 UFC). But in the third round, he pulled off a stunner with an anaconda choke for a comeback win – and the first loss of Wells’ UFC tenure.

[vertical-gallery id=2666736]

Performance of the Night: Diego Lopes

Diego Lopes def. Gavin Tucker via submission (armbar) – Round 1, 1:38

After another trio of decisions, Diego Lopes (22-6 MMA, 1-1 UFC) got the crowd going on the main card when he submitted Gavin Tucker (13-3 MMA, 4-3 UFC) with a just the 11th triangle-armbar in UFC history.

[vertical-gallery id=2667098]

Performance of the Night: Dustin Jacoby

Dustin Jacoby def. Kennedy Nzechukwu via TKO (punches) – Round 1, 1:22

After back-to-back losses, Dustin Jacoby (19-7-1 MMA, 7-4-1 UFC) needed to get back in the win column in a big way. The light heavyweight picked up his fastest MMA finish in more than 11 years when he needed just 82 seconds to finish Kennedy Nzechukwu (12-4 MMA, 6-4 UFC) with a TKO.

[vertical-gallery id=2667163]

Performance of the Night: Tatiana Suarez

Tatiana Suarez def. Jessica Andrade via submission (guillotine choke) – Round 2, 1:31

Tatiana Suarez (10-0 MMA, 7-0 UFC) has made things look easy since she returned from a layoff of nearly four years. She got a submission win earlier this year in her comeback fight, and in Saturday’s co-main event, she tapped former women’s strawweight champion Jessica Andrade (24-12 MMA, 15-10 UFC) with a tight guillotine choke. Suarez stayed unbeaten with the win and put herself into the title conversation at 115 pounds.

[vertical-gallery id=2667177]

[vertical-gallery id=2666771]

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie