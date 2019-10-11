UFC on ESPN+ 19 weigh-in video and results: Joanna Jedrzejczyk quiets skeptics

UFC on ESPN+ 19 weigh-in video

The UFC on ESPN+ 19 main event went off without a hitch at Friday's official weigh-in. Michelle Waterson was first to the scale, hitting the 115-pound mark on the nose.

While there had been speculation all week that former strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk was having trouble shedding weight, she quickly quelled the doubters by stepping on the scale at 115.5 pounds.

Though Jedrzejczyk has had difficulty with the strawweight limit in the past, she had been telling reporters all week not to worry. Not only did Jedrzejczyk make weight, she looked confident and energetic, ribbing reporters, urging them to "type quick, guys, type quick... spread the rumor."

The winner of the fight between Jedrzejczyk and Waterson is likely to get the first shot at UFC strawweight champion Weili Zhang.

The UFC on ESPN+ 19 co-main event features Octagon mainstay Cub Swanson, who expects to be a proving grounds of sorts for newcomer Kron Gracie. Both men made weight with Swanson weighing 146 pounds and Gracie at 145.5 pounds.

All fighters on the card made weight, though Lauren Mueller took full advantage of the two-hour weigh-in window. She stepped on the scale with five minutes left on the clock, weighing 125.5 pounds for her flyweight opener with JJ Aldrich.

UFC on ESPN+ 19: Joanna vs. Waterson takes place on Saturday, Oct. 12, in Tampa, Fla.

UFC on ESPN+ 19: Joanna vs. Waterson weigh-in results

Main Card (8 p.m. ET on ESPN+)

Main Event: Joanna Jedrzejczyk (115.5) vs Michelle Waterson (115)

Co-Main Event: Cub Swanson (146) vs Kron Gracie (145.5)

Niko Price (170) vs James Vick (170.5)

Mackenzie Dern (115) vs Amanda Ribas (115)

Matt Frevola (154) vs Luis Pena (154.5)

Eryk Anders (186) vs Gerald Meerschaert (184.5)

Prelims (5 p.m. ET on ESPN+)

Ryan Spann (205) vs Devin Clark (205.5)

Mike Davis (155.5) vs Thomas Gifford (155)

Max Griffin (169.5) vs Alex Morono (170)

Deiveson Figueiredo (125.5) vs Tim Elliott (125.5)

Marlon Vera (135) vs Andre Ewell (135)

Miguel Baeza (170) vs Hector Aldana (170)

Marvin Vettori (185) vs Andrew Sanchez (184)

JJ Aldrich (125) vs Lauren Mueller (125.5)

