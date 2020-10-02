UFC on ESPN 16 weigh-in results: Holm and Aldana on the mark for bantamweight main event

The UFC's return to Fight Island continues this week with UFC on ESPN 16 (aka UFC Fight Island 4) featuring Holly Holm vs. Irene Aldana in Saturday's main event.

There was little by way of drama from Friday's weigh-ins, as all but one fighter made it to the scale inside of the first hour. Every single fighter made weight.

Former UFC bantamweight champion Holm weighed 136 pounds, which is the upper limit for her bantamweight non-title headliner.

Interestingly, it was Aldana who was the lone fighter that had yet to weigh in as the minutes ticked away in the two-hour window. She didn't keep up the suspense for long, however, also weighing 136 pounds with about 40 minutes left on the clock.

Constantly competing at the top end of both the bantamweight and featherweight divisions, Holm continues to try and make her way back to another title shot.

Aldana has fought for a title twice in her career, once under the Jungle Fights banner and another time for Invicta FC, but hasn't come home with gold. She hopes to notch a win over Holm and propel herself into a position to change her fortunes with a shot at the UFC title.

The card also features the return of former interim UFC welterweight champion Carlos Condit, who squares off with Court McGee on the preliminary portion of the fight card.

UFC on ESPN 16: Holm vs. Aldana weigh-in results

Main Card (10:30 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+)

Holly Holm (136) vs. Irene Aldana (136)

Yorgan De Castro (261) vs. Carlos Felipe (263)

Germaine de Randamie (136) vs. Julianna Pena (135.5)

Kyler Phillips (136) vs. Cameron Else (136)

Dequan Townsend (186) vs. Dusko Todorovic (186)

Preliminary Card (7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+)