UFC’s Colby Covington reveals dream fights – including ‘the one that got me kicked out of my old gym’

Colby Covington has a list of fighters he hopes to cross paths with he calls it a career.

Covington (17-3 MMA, 12-3 UFC) challenges welterweight champion Leon Edwards (20-3 MMA, 12-2 UFC) for the title in the UFC 296 main event at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Dec. 16.

In an interview with UFC.com, the former interim champion listed his dream fights ahead of his third crack at undisputed gold.

Scroll below to see whom Covington would love to fight.

UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev

Conor McGregor

Dustin Poirier

Leon Edwards

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie