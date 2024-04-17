UFC 303 adds Joe Pyfer vs. Marc-Andre Barriault to International Fight Week lineup

The annual pay-per-view lineup for International Fight Week is filling up slowly but surely.

The most recent addition to UFC 303 is a middleweight bout between Joe Pyfer and Marc-Andre Barriault, the promotion announced Wednesday. The event takes place June 29 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas and is headlined by Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler.

Pyfer (12-3 MMA, 3-1 UFC) aims to rebound from his first promotional loss. He earned a contract on Dana White’s Contender Series in 2022 and became one of the show’s most well known products partially due to White’s “Be Joe Pyfer” post-fight speech. Pyfer defeated Alen Amedovski, Gerald Meerschaert and Abdul Razak Alhassan before he lost a unanimous decision to Jack Hermansson in his first promotional main event in February.

Barriault (16-7 MMA, 5-6 UFC) looks to bounce back into the win column after a split decision loss to Chris Curtis in January. The defeat snapped a two-fight skid that consisted of wins over Julian Marquez and Eryk Anders.

With the addition, the UFC 303 lineup includes:

Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler

Andre Fili vs. Cub Swanson

Gillian Robertson vs. Michelle Waterson-Gomez

Carlos Hernandez vs. Rei Tsuruya

Marc-Andre Barriault vs. Joe Pyfer

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC 303.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie