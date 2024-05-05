UFC 301 results: Anthony Smith taps Vitor Petrino in two minutes

Former UFC title challenger Anthony Smith isn’t done yet.

In the UFC 301 featured bout Saturday, Smith (38-19 MMA, 13-9 UFC) submitted Vitor Petrino (11-1 MMA, 4-1 UFC) with a guillotine choke two minutes into Round 1. The event took place at Farmasi Arena in Rio de Janeiro.

After a feeling out process on the feet at distance, the two light heavyweights engaged in the clinch. Smith grabbed a hold of Petrino’s neck with a guillotine attempt. Petrino elevated Smith and they crashed to the canvas. Smith’s grip seemed to deepen. Petrino strained before the panic tap came.

Smith, 35, rebounds from a knockout loss to Khalil Rountree and moves to 2-1 in his most recent three bouts. Petrino, 26, loses for the first time as a professional.

Up-to-the-minute UFC 301 results include:

Anthony Smith def. Vitor Petrino vs. via submission (guillotine choke) – Round 1, 2:00

Michel Pereira def. Ihor Potieria via submission (guillotine choke) – Round 1, 0:54

Caio Borralho def. Paul Craig via knockout (punches) – Round 2, 2:10

Joanderson Brito def. Jack Shore via TKO (injury) – Round 2, 3:35

Iasmin Lucindo def. Karolina Kowalkiewicz via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Myktybek Orolbai def. Elves Brener via unanimous decision (29-27, 29-27, 29-27)

Drakkar Klose def. Joaquim Silva via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Mauricio Ruffy def. Jamie Mullarkey via TKO (strikes) – Round 1, 4:42

Dione Barbosa def. Ernesta Kareckaite via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Ismael Bonfim def. Vinc Pichel via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Alessandro Costa def. Kevin Borjas via TKO (strikes) – Round 2, 1:35

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie