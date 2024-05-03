UFC 301 Livestream: How to Watch Pantoja vs. Erceg Online

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

UFC 301 will be a special mixed martial arts fighting event, as Alexandre Pantoja will defend his champion flyweight title for the first time on his home soil, Brazil. Going up against the titleholder is Steve Erceg who is hoping to defeat the champion and take home the title himself. The main card event will take place Saturday (May 4) at 10 p.m. ET and you can stream UFC 301 live at home through PPV on ESPN+.

The UFC 301 card also features a co-main event between Hall-of-Famer Jose Aldo vs. Jonathan Martinez as well as early preliminaries and preliminaries beginning at 6 p.m. ET.

Keep reading to learn more about the streaming options available to watch UFC 301 live online.

How to Watch UFC 301 Online

Pantoja vs. Erceg will be a PPV match streaming exclusively live on ESPN+. Current ESPN+ subscribers can watch UFC 301 when you log into your account and purchase the PPV match for $79.99. If you don’t have an ESPN+ subscription, the streaming platform offers a bundle deal for $134.98, which gets you instant access to the PPV match on top of an annual ESPN+ membership — a 29% off discount.

Early preliminaries will be aired on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass starting at 6 p.m. following preliminaries at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN 2 and ESPN+. If you have cable you can watch the preliminaries on any channel that gets ESPN. Cord cutters can still watch ESPN without cable through a few live TV streamers including Hulu + Live TV, which can be bundled with ESPN+ and Disney+ for more content streaming options.

Don’t need live TV options? ESPN+ can be bundled with just Hulu and Disney+ starting at just $14.99 a month.

Along with access to exclusive UFC events, an ESPN+ subscription gives you access to more live events for other sports as well as original content and archived games. You can also watch live sports like football, soccer, hockey and baseball, plus game recaps and analyses hosted by Peyton Manning, a shorter version of NFL Primetime, as well as full replays of historic NFL games.

Can You Watch UFC PPV Without ESPN+?

In order to watch UFC 301 and more UFC PPV events that are aired exclusively on ESPN+, you’ll need a subscription to the sporting events streamer. While not every fight will require a separate PPV purchase, any major events and title matches will most likely require an ESPN+ membership to get access to the PPV match.

Is UFC Only PPV?

Numbered UFC fights are typically going to be PPV matches as they’re usually special or highly-anticipated events. You can watch the weekly UFC Fight Night events without a PPV purchase.

What Is the UFC 301 Fight Card?

Check below to see the full fight card for UFC 301.

Pantoja vs. Erceg (flyweight)

Aldo vs. Martinez (bantamweight)

Anthony Smith vs. Vitor Petrino (light heavyweight)

Ihor Potieria vs. Michel Pereira (middleweight)

Paul Craig vs. Caio Borralho (middleweight)

Joanderson Brito vs. Jack Shore (featherweight)

Karolina Kowalkiewicz vs. Iasmin Lucindo (strawweight)

Elves Brener vs. Myktybek Orolbai (lightweight)

Jean Silva vs. William Gomis (featherweight)

Joaquim Silva vs. Drakkar Klose (lightweight)

Jamie Mullarkey vs. Mauricio Ruffy (lightweight)

Dione Barbosa vs. Ernesta Kareckaite (women’s flyweight)

Ismael Bonfim vs. Vinc Pichel (lightweight)

Alessandro Costa vs. Kevin Borjas (flyweight)

