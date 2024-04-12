UFC 300: Jim Miller set for unprecedented landmark fight with Bobby Green

Miller was victorious at UFC 100 (left) and UFC 200 (right) [Getty Images]

When Jim Miller walks out at a sold out T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas to face Bobby Green at UFC 300 on Saturday, he will set a unique record.

The American lightweight is the only athlete who also fought at the UFC's landmark 100 and 200 events.

The 40-year-old was victorious at both, beating Mac Danzig in 2009 and Takanori Gomi in 2016.

When Miller faced the press at the pre-fight media conference, he sported a commemorative UFC 100 jacket to celebrate his achievement.

"This is the first time I've ever worn it. I pulled it out of the closet, there's still dog hair on it. It's been in the closet for 15 years and I was like 'do you know what, this is the week to bring this out'," said Miller.

"Funnily enough, all the fighters are getting a UFC 300 jacket. But nobody else on the card has got this puppy."

Miller debuted in the UFC in 2008 and holds the record for the most fights in the organisation at 43 and the most wins, totalling 26.

What makes Miller's longevity more remarkable is that before UFC 200, he was having doubts if he would make it to the event.

Miller was suffering from Lyme disease - a condition caught from tick bites with symptoms including tiredness and loss of energy.

"When I first started talking about [UFC 300] I was like 'OK, maybe I'll drag myself to that card', because that's what I was doing for 200 - I was having a really rough time," said Miller.

"I feel I have four parts to my career - the prelim career, Lyme disease, coming out of Lyme and figuring out how to make this work being over 35. And now I've figured it out and got the right people around me."

Miller has never fought for a title during his 16-year UFC career but championships will not define his legacy.

"Honestly I've received nothing but respect from my peers and that means a lot to me," said Miller.

"I respect everyone I stand across from in the octagon, because this is not an easy life, it's not an easy lifestyle. A lot of sacrifices have to be made.

"We're more peers than it's made out to be. Everybody loves the drama and the bickering - it sells. But it's something special to be here, to set your feet off on that canvas."

Twelve UFC champions in action

Weili is one of 12 current or former UFC champion in action on the card in Las Vegas [Getty Images]

The landmark 300 event boasts a strong card top to bottom, with 12 current or former champions in action.

The UFC's efforts in producing a star-studded show are synonymous with past centenary events, with WWE star Brock Lesnar fighting at both, while Conor McGregor and Jon Jones were also originally in contention to appear at 200 before their bouts were cancelled.

Headlining UFC 300 is a light-heavyweight title bout between Brazil's champion Alex Pereira and American Jamahal Hill, who vacated the belt in July 2023 after rupturing an Achilles tendon.

The bout was finalised following weeks of negotiations between the UFC and various fighters which didn't come to fruition, including Leon Edwards, Israel Adesanya and Dricus du Plessis.

The co-main event sees Zhang Weili defend her strawweight belt against compatriot Yan Xiaonan in the first all-Chinese Championship fight in UFC history.

Elsewhere, Justin Gaethje will defend the symbolic BMF title against fellow American Max Holloway in a lightweight contest.

The belt is awarded to the 'baddest' fighter in the UFC and has only been contested twice since its inauguration in 2019.

Double Olympic judo gold medallist Kayla Harrison is also making her UFC debut, taking on former champion Holly Holm in a bantamweight matchup.

American Harrison, who is a two-time PFL lightweight title holder, believes she can replicate her past success in her new home.

"I've always taken big risks in my career and this is the biggest. UFC 300 versus Holly Holm, a new weight class, new promotion, legend of the sport, I'm all in, I'm excited," said the 33-year-old.

"The goal is not to be a star but to be UFC champion and be so good you can't ignore me. And then to use this platform to change the world how I want to.

"I just want to be so good you guys have no choice but to call me 'The Queen'."