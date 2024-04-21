UFC 300 ‘Fight Motion’: Watch super slow-mo highlights of historic card, including Max Holloway’s knockout

It’s been a little more than a week since UFC 300, but the memories of one of the greatest nights in company history still resonate strongly.

The momentous fight card for the leading MMA promotion played out like a fairy tale. From statement performances to thrilling comebacks and an all-time knockout from Max Holloway against Justin Gaethje to claim the BMF title, UFC 300 will stand the test of time.

If you’re keen to put yourself back into the moment, the UFC has released a video of slow-motion highlights from every bout on the card at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Check out the video above to watch UFC 300 “Fight Motion.”

