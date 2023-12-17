UFC 296 results: Josh Emmett absolutely crushes Bryce Mitchell in devastating walkoff KO

Josh Emmett created one of the most brutal one-punch knockouts in recent memory at UFC 296.

Emmett (19-4 MMA, 10-4 UFC) stepped into the octagon for the third time in 2023, looking to snap a two-fight skid. Standing in his way was short-notice opponent Bryce Mitchell. However, Mitchell (16-2 MMA, 7-2 UFC) didn’t stay upright for long, as Emmett landed a devastating knockout punch at 1:57 of Round 1.

The featherweight bout opened up the UFC 296 main card at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The threat of Emmett’s power kept Mitchell on high alert in the early sequences. Emmett darted forward looking to land a right hand to the body, but Mitchell did well to evade the connection. Unfortunately for Mitchell, his defensive success did not last much longer.

Emmett would close the distance and sit on a right hand that found Mitchell’s chin. The strike knocked Mitchell out cold, and the celebration for Emmett was on. As cameras showed Mitchell on the canvas, his body began shaking in a seizure-like movement.

A few moments after the scary knockout, Mitchell was assisted to his feet and eventually escorted out of the cage.

Mitchell stepped up on short notice when Emmett’s original opponent Giga Chikadze withdrew due to injury. He entered the cage for the second time this year, following a unanimous decision win against Dan Ige in September.

During his post-fight interview with Joe Rogan, Emmett praised Mitchell for stepping up to take the fight. He also stated his claim as the “most powerful featherweight in the world.”

Emmett shows respect to Bryce Mitchell after the fact #UFC296

Up-to-the-minute UFC 296 results include:

Josh Emmett def. Bryce Mitchell via knockout (punch) – Round 1, 1:57

Alonzo Menifield def. Dustin Jacoby via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Irene Aldana def. Karol Rosa via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Cody Garbrandt def. Brian Kelleher via knockout (punch) – Round 1, 3:42

Ariane Lipski def. Casey O’Neill via submission (armbar) – Round 2, 1:18

Tagir Ulanbekov def. Cody Durden via submission (rear-naked choke) – Round 2, 4:25

Andre Fili def. Lucas Almeida via knockout (punches) – Round 1, 3:32

Shamil Gaziev def. Martin Buday via TKO (punches) – Round 2, 0:56

