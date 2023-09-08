UFC 293 weigh-in results: Only one miss, and it’s by a lot – but fight goes on

SYDNEY – MMA Junkie was on scene and reporting live from Friday’s official UFC 293 fighter weigh-ins.

The early weigh-ins took place at the UFC host hotel in Sydney and preceded the ceremonial weigh-ins for the fans, which take place at 6 a.m. ET at Qudos Bank Arena. The same venue hosts Saturday’s event, which has a main card on pay-per-view following prelims on ESPNews and early prelims on ESPN+.

Among those weighing in were middleweight champion Israel Adesanya (24-2 MMA, 13-2 UFC) and challenger Sean Strickland (27-5 MMA, 14-5 UFC), who meet in the main event. They both came in under championship weight, as did backup fighter Jared Cannonier at 184.85 pounds.

The full UFC 293 weigh-in results are below:

MAIN CARD (Pay-per-view, 10 p.m. ET)

Champ Israel Adesanya (184.8) vs. Sean Strickland (184.9) – for middleweight title

Tai Tuivasa (265.6) vs. Alexander Volkov (262.95)

Felipe dos Santos (125.4) vs. Manel Kape (126)

Austen Lane (242.3) vs. Justin Tafa (265.2)

Tyson Pedro (205.45) vs. Anton Turkalj (205.35)

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPNews/ESPN+, 8 p.m. ET)

Da Woon Jung (205.3) vs. Carlos Ulberg (204.7)

Jack Jenkins (145.85) vs. Chepe Mariscal (145.85)

John Makdessi (155.1) vs. Jamie Mullarkey (155.35)

Nasrat Haqparast (155.85) vs. Landon Quinones (155.75)

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPNews/ESPN+, 6:30 p.m. ET)

Blood Diamond (170.25) vs. Charlie Radtke (170.3)

Gabriel Miranda (144.95) vs. Shane Young (149.75)*

Kiefer Crosbie (170.85) vs. Kevin Jousset (170.5)

*Young weighed in 3.75 pounds over the featherweight limit; he forfeits 30% of his purse to Miranda

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC 293.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie