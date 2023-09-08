Advertisement

UFC 293 weigh-in results: Only one miss, and it’s by a lot – but fight goes on

MMA Junkie Staff
·1 min read

SYDNEY – MMA Junkie was on scene and reporting live from Friday’s official UFC 293 fighter weigh-ins.

The early weigh-ins took place at the UFC host hotel in Sydney and preceded the ceremonial weigh-ins for the fans, which take place at 6 a.m. ET at Qudos Bank Arena. The same venue hosts Saturday’s event, which has a main card on pay-per-view following prelims on ESPNews and early prelims on ESPN+.

Among those weighing in were middleweight champion Israel Adesanya (24-2 MMA, 13-2 UFC) and challenger Sean Strickland (27-5 MMA, 14-5 UFC), who meet in the main event. They both came in under championship weight, as did backup fighter Jared Cannonier at 184.85 pounds.

The full UFC 293 weigh-in results are below:

MAIN CARD (Pay-per-view, 10 p.m. ET)

  • Champ Israel Adesanya (184.8) vs. Sean Strickland (184.9) – for middleweight title

  • Tai Tuivasa (265.6) vs. Alexander Volkov (262.95)

  • Felipe dos Santos (125.4) vs. Manel Kape (126)

  • Austen Lane (242.3) vs. Justin Tafa (265.2)

  • Tyson Pedro (205.45) vs. Anton Turkalj (205.35)

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPNews/ESPN+, 8 p.m. ET)

  • Da Woon Jung (205.3) vs. Carlos Ulberg (204.7)

  • Jack Jenkins (145.85) vs. Chepe Mariscal (145.85)

  • John Makdessi (155.1) vs. Jamie Mullarkey (155.35)

  • Nasrat Haqparast (155.85) vs. Landon Quinones (155.75)

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPNews/ESPN+, 6:30 p.m. ET)

  • Blood Diamond (170.25) vs. Charlie Radtke (170.3)

  • Gabriel Miranda (144.95) vs. Shane Young (149.75)*

  • Kiefer Crosbie (170.85) vs. Kevin Jousset (170.5)

*Young weighed in 3.75 pounds over the featherweight limit; he forfeits 30% of his purse to Miranda

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC 293.

