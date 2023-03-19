UFC 286 post-event facts: Justin Gaethje’s insane bonus streak continues

The UFC hosted its fourth numbered event of the year on Saturday with UFC 286, which took place The O2 in London and saw home country hero Leon Edwards compete in the main event.

Edwards (20-3 MMA, 12-2 UFC) registered his first welterweight title defense when he edged rival Kamaru Usman (20-3 MMA, 15-2 UFC) by majority decision in their trilogy bout, giving him a 2-1 lead in their series.

For more on the numbers behind the headliner, as well as the rest of the card, check below for MMA Junkie’s post-event facts from UFC 286.

Event stats

The UFC Promotional Guidelines Compliance payout for the event totaled $266,500.

[autotag]Justin Gaethje[/autotag], [autotag]Rafael Fiziev[/autotag], [autotag]Gunnar Nelson[/autotag] and [autotag]Jake Hadley[/autotag] earned $50,000 UFC 286 fight-night bonuses.

Debuting fighters went 3-3 on the card.

UFC 286 drew an announced attendance of 17,588 for a live gate of $8,580,000.

Betting favorites went 9-5 on the card. One fight had even odds.

Betting favorites fell to 4-5 in UFC headliners this year.

Total fight time for the 15-bout card was 2:57:58.

Leon Edwards def. Kamaru Usman

Edwards’ 11-fight UFC unbeaten streak at welterweight is the longest active streak in the division.

Edwards has earned eight of his 12 UFC victories by decision.

Usman has suffered consecutive losses after going on a 19-fight winning streak.

Usman suffered the first decision loss of his career.

Justin Gaethje def. Rafael Fiziev

Gaethje (24-4 MMA, 7-4 UFC) has been awarded 11 fight-night bonuses in 11 UFC appearances.

Gaethje’s 11 UFC fight-night bonuses since 2017 are most of any fighter in the company.

Fiziev (12-2 MMA, 6-2 UFC) suffered the first decision loss of his career.

Gunnar Nelson def. Bryan Barberena

Nelson (19-5-1 MMA, 10-5 UFC) has earned 17 of his 19 career victories by stoppage.

Nelson’s seven submission victories in UFC welterweight competition are most in divisional history.

[autotag]Bryan Barberena[/autotag] (18-10 MMA, 9-8 UFC) fell to 8-7 since he moved up to the UFC welterweight division in January 2016.

Jennifer Maia def. Casey O'Neill

[autotag]Jennifer Maia[/autotag] (21-9-1 MMA, 6-5 UFC) has earned five of her six UFC victories by decision.

[autotag]Casey O’Neill[/autotag] (9-1 MMA, 4-1 UFC) had her nine-fight winning streak snapped for the first defeat of her career.

Marvin Vettori def. Roman Dolidze

[autotag]Marvin Vettori[/autotag] (19-6-1 MMA, 9-4-1 UFC) has earned seven of his nine UFC victories by decision.

[autotag]Roman Dolidze[/autotag] (12-2 MMA, 6-2 UFC) fell to 4-2 since he dropped to the middleweight division in March 2020.

Dolidze has suffered both of his career losses by decision.

Jack Shore def. Makwan Amirkhani

[autotag]Jack Shore[/autotag] (17-1 MMA, 6-1 UFC) was successful in his featherweight debut.

Shore has earned 13 of his 17 career victories by stoppage.

Shore has earned all three of his UFC stoppage victories by submission.

[autotag]Makwan Amirkhani[/autotag] (17-9 MMA, 7-7 UFC) fell to 2-6 in his past seven fights dating back to November 2019.

Amirkhani suffered his first submission loss since June 18, 2011 – a span of 4,291 days and 23 fights.

Chris Duncan def. Omar Morales

[autotag]Omar Morales[/autotag]’ (11-4 MMA, 3-4 UFC) three-fight losing skid is the longest of his career. He hasn’t earned a victory since March 2021.

Morales fell to 1-4 since he dropped to the featherweight division in October 2020.

Morales has suffered two of his four career losses by decision.

Yanal Ashmoz def. Sam Patterson

[autotag]Yanal Ashmoz[/autotag] (7-0 MMA, 1-0 UFC) has earned six of his seven career victories by stoppage.

[autotag]Sam Patterson[/autotag] (10-2-1 MMA, 0-1 UFC) has suffered both of his career losses by knockout.

Muhammad Mokaev def. Jafel Filho

[autotag]Muhammad Mokaev[/autotag]’s (10-0 MMA, 4-0 UFC) four-fight UFC winning streak at flyweight is tied with Matheus Nicolau for the longest active streak in the division.

Mokaev has earned seven of his 10 career victories by stoppage. He’s earned all three of his UFC finishes by submission.

[autotag]Jafel Filho[/autotag] (14-3 MMA, 0-1 UFC) has suffered both of his career stoppage losses by submission.

Lerone Murphy def. Gabriel Santos

[autotag]Gabriel Santos[/autotag] (10-1 MMA, 0-1 UFC) had his 10-fight winning streak snapped for the first defeat of his career.

Christian Duncan def. Dusko Todorovic

[autotag]Christian Duncan[/autotag] (8-0 MMA, 1-0 UFC) has earned seven of his eight career victories by stoppage.

[autotag]Dusko Todorovic[/autotag] (12-4 MMA, 3-4 UFC) fell to 2-4 in his past six fights after starting his career on a 11-fight winning streak.

Todorovic has suffered three of his four career losses by stoppage.

Jake Hadley def. Malcolm Gordon

Hadley (10-1 MMA, 2-1 UFC) has earned both of his UFC victories by stoppage.

[autotag]Malcolm Gordon[/autotag] (14-7 MMA, 2-4 UFC) has suffered all seven of his career losses by stoppage.

Gordon has suffered five of his seven career losses by knockout.

Joanne Wood def. Luana Carolina

[autotag]Joanne Wood[/autotag] (16-8 MMA, 8-8 UFC) improved to 6-5 in UFC women’s flyweight competition. She’s 7-3 in her career at 125 pounds.

Wood has earned six of her eight UFC victories by decision.

[autotag]Luana Carolina[/autotag] (8-4 MMA, 3-3 UFC) has suffered two of her four career losses by decision.

Veronica Hardy def. Juliana Miller

[autotag]Veronica Hardy[/autotag] (7-4-1 MMA, 2-4 UFC) improved to 2-2 since she dropped to the UFC women’s flyweight division in May 2018.

Hardy has earned four of her seven career victories by decision.

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC 286.

UFC research analyst and live statistics producer Michael Carroll contributed to this story. Follow him on Twitter @MJCflipdascript.

