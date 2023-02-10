UFC 284 video: Islam Makhachev, Alexander Volkanovski test each other’s muscles at faceoff

PERTH, Australia – The UFC 284 pre-fight news conference took place early Friday, U.S. time, with a massive champion-vs.-champion matchup at the top of the bill.

Lightweight champ Islam Makhachev (23-1 MMA, 12-1 UFC) will attempt to make his first defense of the belt when he welcomes featherweight titleholder Alexander Volkanovski (25-1 MMA, 12-0 UFC) to his weight class in pursuit of a second belt.

At the conclusion of the festivities, Makhachev and Volkanovski faced off ahead of their headliner. Check out the video of their entertaining staredown above.

UFC 284 takes place Saturday at RAC Arena in Perth, Australia. The main card airs on pay-per-view following prelims on ESPN and ESPN+.

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC 284.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie