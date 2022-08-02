UFC 277 medical suspensions: Amanda Nunes, Julianna Peña out indefinitely; Anthony Smith gets 30 days after breaking ankle

UFC 277 took place this past Saturday at American Airlines Center in Dallas and featured 13 bouts.

In the main event, Amanda Nunes and Julianna Pena slugged it out for five rounds before Nunes was awarded a convincing unanimous decision win to reclaim the women’s bantamweight championship she lost to Peña last December. In the co-headliner, Brandon Moreno claimed the interim flyweight title after defeating Kai Kara-France by TKO in the third round with a hard kick to the body and punches.

As a result of injuries sustained, each fighter on the card received a medical suspension from the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation, which oversaw UFC 277. On Tuesday, MMA Junkie acquired the list, which includes suspension durations but not medical specifics.

Nunes and Peña both received indefinite terms, although Peña’s minimum (60 days) is shorter than Nunes’ (45 days).

Anthony Smith, who had to be carried out of the octagon following his TKO loss to Magomed Ankalaev, received just a 30-day suspension. Smith later revealed Monday that he suffered a broken ankle during the fight.

Scroll below to see the medical suspensions handed out to each fighter. It’s important to note that fighters can return to competition sooner than the allotted suspension if they are cleared by a doctor.

Orion Cosce def. Blood Diamond

[autotag]Orion Cosce[/autotag]: Suspended 10 days

[autotag]Blood Diamond[/autotag]: Suspended 10 days

Nicolae Negumereanu def. Ihor Potieria

[autotag]Nicolae Negumereanu:[/autotag] Suspended seven days

[autotag]Ihor Potieria:[/autotag] Suspended 60 days

Joselyne Edwards def. Ji Yeon Kim

[autotag]Joselyne Edwards:[/autotag] Suspended 10 days

[autotag]Ji Yeon Kim:[/autotag] Suspended 30 days

Michael Morales def. Adam Fugitt

[autotag]Michael Morales:[/autotag] Suspended 60 days

[autotag]Adam Fugitt:[/autotag] Suspended indefinitely; minimum 30 days

Drakkar Klose def. Rafa Garcia

[autotag]Drakkar Klose:[/autotag] Suspended indefinitely; minimum 30 days

[autotag]Rafa Garcia:[/autotag] Suspended 10 days

Hamdy Abdelwahab def. Don'Tale Mayes

[autotag]Hamdy Abdelwahab[/autotag]: Suspended 30 days

[autotag]Don’Tale Mayes[/autotag]: Suspended 10 days

Drew Dober def. Rafael Alves

[autotag]Drew Dober[/autotag]: Suspended indefinitely; minimum 30 days

[autotag]Rafael Alves[/autotag]: Suspended 60 days

Alex Morono def. Matthew Semelsberger

[autotag]Alex Morono[/autotag]: Suspended 10 days

[autotag]Matthew Semelsberger[/autotag]: Suspended 14 days

Magomed Ankalaev def. Anthony Smith

[autotag]Magomed Ankalaev[/autotag]: Suspended seven days

[autotag]Anthony Smith[/autotag]: Suspended 30 days

Alexandre Pantoja def. Alex Perez

[autotag]Alexandre Pantoja[/autotag]: Suspended seven days

[autotag]Alex Perez[/autotag]: Suspended seven days

Sergei Pavlovich def. Derrick Lewis

[autotag]Sergei Pavlovich[/autotag]: Suspended 30 days

[autotag]Derrick Lewis[/autotag]: Suspended 30 days

Brandon Moreno def. Kai Kara-France

[autotag]Brandon Moreno[/autotag]: Suspended 45 days

[autotag]Kai Kara-France[/autotag]: Suspended 60 days

Amanda Nunes def. Julianna Peña

[autotag]Amanda Nunes[/autotag]: Suspended indefinitely; minimum 45 days

[autotag]Julianna Peña:[/autotag] Suspended indefinitely; minimum 60 days

