UFC 271 play-by-play and live results (6 p.m. ET)

UFC 271

UFC 271 takes place Saturday at Toyota Center in Houston. The main card airs on pay-per-view following prelims on ESPN and early prelims on ESPN+.

In the main event, middleweight champion Israel Adesanya (21-1 MMA, 10-1 UFC) takes on Robert Whittaker (23-5 MMA, 14-3 UFC), the man he took the belt from, in a rematch. In the co-feature, Houston hometown fan favorite and former heavyweight title challenger Derrick Lewis (26-8 MMA, 17-6 UFC) meets Tai Tuivasa (14-3 MMA, 7-3 UFC).

early prelims on ESPN+, 8 p.m. ET for additional prelims on ESPN and 10 p.m. ET for the main card on pay-per-view.

Maxim Grishin vs. William Knight

Round 1 –

Result:

Recap:

Photos:

Records: Maxim Grishin (31-9-2 MMA, 1-2 UFC), William Knight (11-2 MMA, 3-1 UFC)

Division: Heavyweight

Broadcast: ESPN+

Referee:

Judging:

Blood Diamond vs. Jeremiah Wells

Round 1 –

Result:

Recap:

Photos:

Records: Blood Diamond (3-0 MMA, 0-0 UFC), Jeremiah Wells (9-2-1 MMA, 1-0 UFC)

Division: Welterweight

Broadcast: ESPN+

Referee:

Judging:

Douglas Silva de Andrade vs. Sergey Morozov

Round 1 –

Result:

Recap:

Photos:

Records: Douglas Silva de Andrade (27-4 MMA, 5-4 UFC), Sergey Morozov (17-4 MMA, 1-1 UFC)

Division: Bantamweight

Broadcast: ESPN+

Referee:

Judging:

AJ Dobson vs. Jacob Malkoun

Round 1 –

Result:

Recap:

Photos:

Records: AJ Dobson (6-0 MMA, 0-0 UFC), Jacob Malkoun (5-1 MMA, 1-1 UFC)

Division: Middleweight

Broadcast: ESPN+

Referee:

Judging:

Ronnie Lawrence vs. Mana Martinez

Round 1 –

Result:

Recap:

Photos:

Records: Ronnie Lawrence (7-1 MMA, 1-0 UFC), Mana Martinez (9-2 MMA, 1-0 UFC)

Division: Bantamweight

Broadcast: ESPN+

Referee:

Judging:

Fabio Cherant vs. Carlos Ulberg

Round 1 –

Result:

Recap:

Photos:

Records: Fabio Cherant (7-3 MMA, 0-2 UFC), Carlos Ulberg (3-1 MMA, 0-1 UFC)

Division: Light heavyweight

Broadcast: ESPN

Referee:

Judging:

Kyler Phillips vs. Marcelo Rojo

Round 1 –

Result:

Recap:

Photos:

Records: Kyler Phillips (9-2 MMA, 3-1 UFC), Marcelo Rojo (16-7 MMA, 0-1 UFC)

Division: Bantamweight

Broadcast: ESPN

Referee:

Judging:

Roxanne Modafferi vs. Casey O'Neill

Round 1 –

Result:

Recap:

Photos:

Records: Roxanne Modafferi (25-19 MMA, 4-7 UFC), Casey O’Neill (8-0 MMA, 3-0 UFC)

Division: Women’s flyweight

Broadcast: ESPN

Referee:

Judging:

Andrei Arlovski vs. Jared Vanderaa

Round 1 –

Result:

Recap:

Photos:

Records: Andrei Arlovski (32-20 MMA, 21-14 UFC), Jared Vanderaa (12-6 MMA, 1-2 UFC)

Division: Heavyweight

Broadcast: ESPN

Referee:

Judging:

Bobby Green vs. Nasrat Haqparast

Round 1 –

Result:

Recap:

Photos:

Records: Bobby Green (28-12-1 MMA, 9-7-1 UFC), Nasrat Haqparast (13-4 MMA, 5-3 UFC)

Division: Lightweight

Broadcast: Pay-per-view

Referee:

Judging:

Alexander Hernandez vs. Renato Moicano

Round 1 –

Result:

Recap:

Photos:

Records: Alexander Hernandez (13-4 MMA, 5-3 UFC), Renato Moicano (15-4-1 MMA, 7-4 UFC)

Division: Lightweight

Broadcast: Pay-per-view

Referee:

Judging:

Derek Brunson vs. Jared Cannonier

Round 1 –

Result:

Recap:

Photos:

Records: Derek Brunson (23-7 MMA, 14-5 UFC), Jared Cannonier (14-5 MMA, 7-5 UFC)

Division: Middleweight

Broadcast: Pay-per-view

Referee:

Judging:

Derrick Lewis vs. Tai Tuivasa

Round 1 –

Result:

Recap:

Photos:

Records: Derrick Lewis (26-8 MMA, 17-6 UFC), Tai Tuivasa (14-3 MMA, 7-3 UFC)

Division: Heavyweight

Broadcast: Pay-per-view

Referee:

Judging:

Israel Adesanya vs. Robert Whittaker

Round 1 –

Result:

Recap:

Photos:

Records: Israel Adesanya (21-1 MMA, 10-1 UFC), Robert Whittaker (23-5 MMA, 14-3 UFC)

Division: Middleweight

Broadcast: Pay-per-view

Referee:

Judging:

