UFC 269 play-by-play and live results (6 p.m. ET)

LAS VEGAS – MMA Junkie is on the scene for Saturday’s UFC 269 event.

UFC 269 takes place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The main card airs on pay-per-view following prelims on ESPN/ESPN+ and early prelims on ESPN+.

In the main event, Charles Oliveira will look to record his first lightweight title defense against former interim champion Dustin Poirier. In the co-feature, two-division champion Amanda Nunes will put her women’s bantamweight title on the line against Julianna Pena. Also, former bantamweight champion Cody Garbradnt drops down to flyweight for the first time where he will meet Kai Kara-France. The eccentric Sean O’Malley takes on Raulian Paiva to kick things off the pay-per-view main card.

Priscila Cachoeira vs. Gillian Robertson

Round 1 –

Result:

Photos:

Records: Priscila Cachoeira (10-3 MMA, 2-3 UFC) vs. Gillian Robertson (9-6 MMA, 6-4 UFC)

Division: Women’s Flyweight

Broadcast: ESPN+

Referee:

Judging:

Randy Costa vs. Tony Kelley

Round 1 –

Result:

Photos:

Records: Randy Costa (6-2 MMA, 2-2 UFC) vs. Tony Kelley (7-2 MMA, 1-1 UFC)

Division: Bantamweight

Broadcast: ESPN+

Referee:

Judging:

Ryan Hall vs. Darrick Minner

Round 1 –

Result:

Photos:

Records: Ryan Hall (8-2 MMA, 4-1 UFC) vs. Darrick Minner (26-12 MMA, 2-2 UFC)

Division: Featherweight

Broadcast: ESPN+

Referee:

Judging:

Erin Blanchfield vs. Miranda Maverick

Round 1 –

Result:

Photos:

Records: Erin Blanchfield (7-1 MMA, 1-0 UFC) vs. Miranda Maverick (9-3 MMA, 2-1 UFC)

Division: Women’s flyweight

Broadcast: ESPN+

Referee:

Judging:

Eryk Anders vs. Andre Muniz

Round 1 –

Result:

Photos:

Records: Eryk Anders (14-5 MMA, 6-5 UFC) vs. Andre Muniz (21-4 MMA, 3-0 UFC)

Division: Middleweight

Broadcast: ESPN+

Referee:

Judging:

Bruno Silva vs. Jordan Wright

Round 1 –

Result:

Photos:

Records: Bruno Silva (21-6 MMA, 2-0 UFC) vs. Jordan Wright (12-1 MMA, 2-1 UFC)

Division: Middleweight

Broadcast: ESPN/ESPN+

Referee:

Judging:

Augusto Sakai vs. Tai Tuivasa

Round 1 –

Result:

Photos:

Records: Augusto Sakai (15-3-1 MMA, 4-2 UFC) vs. Tai Tuivasa (13-3 MMA, 6-3 UFC)

Division: Heavyweight

Broadcast: ESPN/ESPN+

Referee:

Judging:

Dominick Cruz vs. Pedro Munhoz

Round 1 –

Result:

Photos:

Records: Dominick Cruz (23-3 MMA, 6-2 UFC) vs. Pedro Munhoz (19-6 MMA, 9-6 UFC)

Division: Bantamweight

Broadcast: ESPN/ESPN+

Referee:

Judging:

Josh Emmett vs. Dan Ige

Round 1 –

Result:

Photos:

Records: Josh Emmett (16-2 MMA, 7-2 UFC) vs. Dan Ige (15-4 MMA, 7-3 UFC)

Division: Featherweight

Broadcast: ESPN/ESPN+

Referee:

Judging:

Sean O'Malley vs. Raulian Paiva

Round 1 –

Result:

Photos:

Records: Sean O’Malley (14-1 MMA, 6-1 UFC) vs. Raulian Paiva (21-3 MMA, 3-2 UFC)

Division: Bantamweight

Broadcast: ESPN+ pay-per-view

Referee:

Judging:

Cody Garbrandt vs. Kai Kara-France

Round 1 –

Result:

Photos:

Records: Cody Garbrandt (12-4 MMA, 7-4 UFC) vs. Kai Kara-France (22-9 MMA, 5-2 UFC)

Division: Flyweight

Broadcast: ESPN+ pay-per-view

Referee:

Judging:

Geoff Neal vs. Santiago Ponzinibbio

Round 1 –

Result:

Photos:

Records: Geoff Neal (13-4 MMA, 5-2 UFC) vs. Santiago Ponzinibbio (28-4 MMA, 10-3 UFC)

Division: Welterweight

Broadcast: ESPN+ pay-per-view

Referee:

Judging:

Amanda Nunes vs. Julianna Pena

Round 1 –

Result:

Photos:

Records: Amanda Nunes (21-4 MMA, 14-1 UFC) vs. Julianna Pena (10-4 MMA, 6-2 UFC)

Division: Women’s Bantamweight

Broadcast: ESPN+ pay-per-view

Referee:

Judging:

Charles Oliveira vs. Dustin Poirier

Round 1 –

Result:

Photos:

Records: Charles Oliveira (31-8 MMA, 19-8 UFC) vs. Dustin Poirier (28-6 MMA, 20-5 UFC)

Division: Lightweight

Broadcast: ESPN+ pay-per-view

Referee:

Judging:

1

1