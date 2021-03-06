UFC 259 play-by-play and live results (5:15 p.m. ET)

LAS VEGAS – MMA Junkie is on scene and reporting live from Saturday’s UFC 259 event, and you can join us for live play-by-play and official results beginning at 5:15 p.m. ET (2:15 p.m. PT).

The event takes place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. The main card airs on pay-per-view following prelims on ESPN and early prelims on ESPN+.

In the main event, light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz (27-8 MMA, 10-5 UFC) meets middleweight champ Israel Adesanya (20-0 MMA, 9-0 UFC) for Blachowicz’s title. Women’s bantamweight and featherweight champ Amanda Nunes (20-4 MMA, 13-1 UFC) takes on Megan Anderson (10-4 MMA, 3-2 UFC) for the 145-pound belt in the co-feature. And bantamweight champ Petr Yan (15-1 MMA, 7-0 UFC) puts his title on the line against challenger Aljamain Sterling (19-3 MMA, 11-3 UFC).

Follow along with our round-by-round updates and official results beginning at approximately 5:15 p.m. ET for the early prelims on ESPN+, 8 p.m. ET for the prelims on ESPN, and 10 p.m. ET for the main card on pay-per-view.

Mario Bautista vs. Trevin Jones

Round 1 - Result: Recap: Photos: Records: Mario Bautista (8-1 MMA, 2-1 UFC), Trevin Jones (12-6 MMA, 0-0 UFC) Division: Bantamweight Broadcast: ESPN+ Referee: Judging:

Aalon Cruz vs. Uros Medic

Round 1 - Result: Recap: Photos: Records: Aalon Cruz (8-3 MMA, 0-1 UFC), Uros Medic (6-0 MMA, 0-0 UFC) Division: Lightweight Broadcast: ESPN+ Referee: Judging:

Amanda Lemos vs. Livinha Souza

Round 1 - Result: Recap: Photos: Records: Amanda Lemos (8-1-1 MMA, 2-1 UFC), Livinha Souza (14-2 MMA, 3-1 UFC) Division: Women's strawweight Broadcast: ESPN+ Referee: Judging:

Sean Brady vs. Jake Matthews

Round 1 - Result: Recap: Photos: Records: Sean Brady (13-0 MMA, 3-0 UFC), Jake Matthews (17-4 MMA, 10-4 UFC) Division: Welterweight Broadcast: ESPN+ Referee: Judging:

Kennedy Nzechukwu vs. Carlos Ulberg

Round 1 - Result: Recap: Photos: Records: Kennedy Nzechukwu (7-1 MMA, 1-1 UFC), Carlos Ulberg (3-0 MMA, 0-0 UFC) Division: Light heavyweight Broadcast: ESPN+ Referee: Judging:

Tim Elliott vs. Jordan Espinosa

Round 1 - Result: Recap: Photos: Records: Tim Elliott (16-11-1 MMA, 5-9 UFC), Jordan Espinosa (15-8 MMA, 2-3 UFC) Division: Flyweight Broadcast: ESPN+ Referee: Judging:

Rogerio Bontorin vs. Kai Kara-France

Round 1 - Result: Recap: Photos: Records: Rogerio Bontorin (16-2 MMA, 2-1 UFC), Kai Kara-France (21-9 MMA, 4-2 UFC) Division: Flyweight Broadcast: ESPN Referee: Judging:

Askar Askarov vs. Joseph Benavidez

Round 1 - Result: Recap: Photos: Records: Askar Askarov (13-0-1 MMA, 2-0-1 UFC), Joseph Benavidez (28-7 MMA, 15-5 UFC) Division: Flyweight Broadcast: ESPN Referee: Judging:

Kyler Phillips vs. Song Yadong

Round 1 - Result: Recap: Photos: Records: Kyler Phillips (8-1 MMA, 2-0 UFC), Song Yadong (16-4-1 MMA, 5-0-1 UFC) Division: Bantamweight Broadcast: ESPN Referee: Judging:

Dominick Cruz vs. Casey Kenney

Round 1 - Result: Recap: Photos: Records: Dominick Cruz (22-3 MMA, 5-2 UFC), Casey Kenney (16-2-1 MMA, 5-1 UFC) Division: Bantamweight Broadcast: ESPN Referee: Judging:

Aleksandar Rakic vs. Thiago Santos

Round 1 - Result: Recap: Photos: Records: Aleksandar Rakic (13-2 MMA, 5-1 UFC), Thiago Santos (21-8 MMA, 13-7 UFC) Division: Light heavyweight Broadcast: Pay-per-view Referee: Judging:

Drew Dober vs. Islam Makhachev

Round 1 - Result: Recap: Photos: Records: Drew Dober (23-9 MMA, 9-5 UFC), Islam Makhachev (18-1 MMA, 7-1 UFC) Division: Lightweight Broadcast: Pay-per-view Referee: Judging:

Petr Yan vs. Aljamain Sterling

Round 1 - Result: Recap: Photos: Records: Petr Yan (15-1 MMA, 7-0 UFC), Aljamain Sterling (19-3 MMA, 11-3 UFC) Division: Bantamweight Broadcast: Pay-per-view Referee: Judging:

Amanda Nunes vs. Megan Anderson

Round 1 - Result: Recap: Photos: Records: Amanda Nunes (20-4 MMA, 13-1 UFC), Megan Anderson (10-4 MMA, 3-2 UFC) Division: Women's featherweight Broadcast: Pay-per-view Referee: Judging:

Jan Blachowicz vs. Israel Adesanya

Round 1 - Result: Recap: Photos: Records: Jan Blachowicz (27-8 MMA, 10-5 UFC), Israel Adesanya (20-0 MMA, 9-0 UFC) Division: Light heavyweight Broadcast: Pay-per-view Referee: Judging:

