UFC 249 Staredown: Security keeps Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson apart

UFC 249 Khabib and Ferguson face-off

A contentious UFC 249 Press Conference on Friday almost boiled over as security had to keep Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson apart during their face-off.

The two talked a lot of trash during the press conference, each fighter taking digs at the other, but Ferguson particularly appearing to get under Nurmagomedov's skin.

The situation went into the red zone during the face-off when Ferguson laid his interim lightweight title on the floor in front of Nurmagomedov, who then kicked it across the stage.

UFC president Dana White kept them apart for most of the staredown, but called security in to restrain Ferguson when things just about hit the boiling point.

