UFC 248 fighter salaries: Israel Adesanya and Yoel Romero eclipse payroll

Israel Adesanya and Yoel Romero didn’t exactly light up the crowd at UFC 248, but they did light up the fighter payroll.

The two fought a rather lackluster affair. Romero held the center of the Octagon throughout the fight, while Adesanya attacked his lead leg with kicks. Neither fighter went much beyond that over the course of the five rounds.

Adesanya emerged with a unanimous-decision victory and sat atop the fighter salaries with a disclosed $500,000 payday. Romero was close behind at $350,000.

The fight that blew the roof off of T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas was the co-main event strawweight title fight between champion Zhang Weili and former titleholder Joanna Jedrzejczyk.

The two women stood toe-to-toe for five solid rounds, putting on a technical striking display that was also laden with power. They put on a performance that not only showed their skill, but also put their heart and determination front and center, as both of them wore an enormous amount of punishment on their faces when the fight was over.

They weren’t paid as handsomely as the main event athletes for their epic effort, but Zhang was near the top of of the list with her $200,000 payday, while Jedrzejczyk was paid $106,000.

Zhang and Jedrzejczyk were also each rewarded with an addition $50,000 for being designated the Fight of the Night. Their bonus money is not included in the figures listed below.

The figures in the reported UFC 248 fighter salaries represent the disclosed payroll submitted by the UFC to the Nevada State Athletic Commission. Any other discretionary bonuses, pay-per-view points, etc., are not disclosed to the regulatory body and are not included here.

UFC 248: Adesanya vs. Romero took place on Saturday, March 7, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

UFC 248: Adesanya vs. Romero Fighter Salaries

Israel Adesanaya: $500,000 (no win bonus) def. Yoel Romero: $350,000

Zhang Weili: $200,000 (includes $100,000 win bonus) def. Joanna Jedrzejczyk: $106,000

Beneil Dariush: $140,000 (includes $70,000 win bonus) def. Drakkar Klose: 40,000

Neil Magny: $152,000 (includes $76,000 win bonus) def. Li Jingliang: $64,000

Alex Oliveira: $128,000 (includes $64,000 win bonus) def. Max Griffin: $35,000

Sean O’Malley: $70,000 (includes $35,000 win bonus) def. Jose Quinonez: $33,000

Mark Madsen: $66,000 (includes $33,000 win bonus) def. Austin Hubbard: $12,000

Rodolfo Vieira: $28,000 (includes $14,000 win bonus) def. Saparbeg Safarov: $22,000

Gerald Meerschaert: $60,000 (includes $30,000 win bonus) def. Deron Winn: $12,000

Giga Chikadze: $24,000 (includes $12,000 win bonus) def. Jamall Emmers: $10,000

Danaa Batgerel: $20,000 (includes $10,000 win bonus) def. Guido Cannetti: $14,000

