UFC 239: Amanda Nunes knocks out Holly Holm with vicious head kick

LAS VEGAS — Only moments after what may have been the most vicious knockout in UFC history, Amanda Nunes authored her own violent moment when she dispatched of Holly Holm in their bout in the co-main event of UFC 239 at T-Mobile Arena for the women’s bantamweight title in four minutes and 10 seconds with a kick to the head.

After Holm tried to throw a right kick out of the southpaw stance, Nunes fired a kick that hit Holm flush in the face. Holm went down immediately, with Nunes in hot pursuit. As Holm started to pull herself from the canvas, Nunes hit her with a quick right and it was over like that.

It certified, if there ever was any doubt, that Nunes is by far the greatest female fighter in MMA. She has now beaten every woman from 135 pounds to 145 pounds who has held a UFC championship, and has defeated the current 125-pound champ twice.

She called it “Amazing,” and had a big grin when she said, “A lot of people say whatever happens in Vegas stays in Vegas, but this belt is going home with me.”

Deservedly so, for she is proving to be a special fighter.

Since a Sept. 27, 2014 loss to Cat Zingano, Nunes has won nine in a row and knocked out a who’s who of the greatest women’s fighters who ever lived. She finished Holm, Cris “Cyborg” Justino, Ronda Rousey and Miesha Tate in the first round.

Nunes was aggressive from the start on Saturday, coming out and firing kicks at Holm, who tried that front kick frequently to little effect.

Nunes landed several right hands and was never seriously threatened. Holm, though, is a physically imposing woman who has proven throughout a lengthy combat sports career that she has a strong chin.

But Nunes’ power is on another level and there’s probably no one who would have been able to survive that kick delivered to Holm’s cheek.

