UEFA Champions League Round of 16: How to watch the PSG vs. Real Sociedad match

Paramount+ has two tiers available: a $6/month ad-supported tier and a $12 premium tier that’s ad-free and includes live access to your local CBS channel.

In addition to sporting events such as Champions League games, Paramount+ offers a host of other hit shows, new and classic movies and live sporting events. Unlike a lot of other streaming services these days, Paramount+ still offers a one-week free trial — so new subscribers can sign up to watch PSG vs. Real Sociedad this week and check out the rest of the Paramount+ library totally free for seven days.