UEFA Champions League Round of 16: How to watch the PSG vs. Real Sociedad match

Danica Creahan
Streaming Editor
PSG's Nordi Mukiele controls the ball during the French League One soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Lille at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, France, Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

After a two-month break, the UEFA Champions League is back for the Round of 16. The knockout stage continues today with Paris Saint-Germain playing Real Sociedad at Parc des Princes. PSG's top scorer Kylian Mbappe will return to the field for the Round of 16 game after sitting out this weekend. The PSG vs. Real Sociedad match kicks off at 3 p.m. ET on Paramount+. Are you ready to watch? Here’s everything you need to know about watching the Champions League Round of 16 live without cable.

How to watch Champions League games in the US

Date: Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024

Time: 3 p.m. ET/12 p.m. PT

Game: PSG vs. Real Sociedad

Channel: CBS

Streaming: Paramount+

What time is the PSG vs. Real Sociedad game?

Paris plays Real Sociedad in the Champions League Round of 16 today at 3 p.m. ET/12 p.m. PT.

How to watch the PSG vs. Real Sociedad match without cable:

Paramount+

Paramount+ has two tiers available: a $6/month ad-supported tier and a $12 premium tier that’s ad-free and includes live access to your local CBS channel.  

In addition to sporting events such as Champions League games, Paramount+ offers a host of other hit shows, new and classic movies and live sporting events. Unlike a lot of other streaming services these days, Paramount+ still offers a one-week free trial — so new subscribers can sign up to watch PSG vs. Real Sociedad this week and check out the rest of the Paramount+ library totally free for seven days.

Champions League schedule:

  • Champions League Round of 16 (first legs): Feb. 13–14 and 20–21, 2024

  • Champions League Round of 16 (second legs): Mar. 5–6 and 12–13, 2024

  • Champions League quarterfinals (first legs): Apr. 9–10, 2024

  • Champions League quarterfinals (second legs): Apr. 16–17, 2024

  • Champions League semifinals (first legs): Apr. 30–May 1, 2024

  • Champions League semifinals (second legs): May 7–8, 2024

  • Champions League Final: June 1, 2024