UDFAs Jason Bean, Trent Pennix provide Colts with unique versatility

Colts’ undrafted rookies Trent Pennix and Jason Bean bring very unique skill sets to the offensive side of the football.

“They both have versatility,” said Shane Steichen. “Pennix is a bigger guy at the running back position. Bean’s a real athletic guy that can run and make some plays. Obviously, we will have to keep diving into it and see how we use them.”

Pennix is listed on the Colts’ roster as a running back, but he was a tight end at NC State, who handled a variety of responsibilities. Pennix was lined up all over the formation, playing out of the backfield, in the slot, and lining up in-line.

He was able to impact the game as a blocker and a pass-catcher, hauling in 76 percent of his career targets at almost 13.0 yards per catch, and even as a ball carrier, averaging 5.8 yards on his 41 rushing attempts.

Potentially having a player on the 53-man roster at the running back position who can wear a number of different hats further opens up the playbook for Steichen and adds a layer of unpredictability to the offense.

“Andrew Hoyle (Colts’ Player Personnel Scout) mentioned like ‘hey, this guys got a unique deal catching the ball out of the backfield,’ said assistant GM Ed Dodds. “He’s played back there; I think he can be a third-down back.”

Bean, meanwhile, was a quarterback at Kansas but is listed as a quarterback and wide receiver with the Colts.

During the most recent 2023 season, Bean completed 62 percent of his passes at an impressive 10.7 yards per attempt with 18 touchdowns. In addition to playing quarterback, Bean also took snaps throughout his college career at running back and receiver.

The Colts really like his speed, and it goes without saying, but having a quarterback who can double as a receiver – or a receiver who can double as a quarterback – allows for a lot more creativity within an offense.

“Traits,” said Dodd about Bean. “He’s long. He’s really fast. He’s faster than what his recorded 40 time is. The more things they can do. He’s going to do some different things for us too.”

Pennix enters a running back room that features Trey Sermon, Tyler Goodson, Evan Hull, and Zavier Scott, all competing for the second and third spots on the depth chart.

With the additions of Adonai Mitchell and Anthony Gould through the draft, the Colts’ receiver room has quickly become crowded. While at quarterback, Joe Flacco will be the backup along with Sam Ehlinger also being on the roster.

As is the case for any undrafted rookies, making the final roster will be an uphill battle. But the versatility that Pennix and Bean both bring to the table does help their chances. As the old saying goes, ‘the more you can do.’

“I actually showed a video today in the team meeting room of Danny Woodhead,” said Steichen, “an undrafted guy from Chadron State, a Division II, Division III, and a guy that made it. Played 10 years. Had 31 career touchdowns. Had a (expletive) of a career.

“So it doesn’t matter where you came from. If you can play, and learn the system, and make plays, you’ll be on this football team.”

