Which UDFA is most likely to make the Commanders’ 53-man roster?

It’s been a busy offseason for the Washington Commanders. In addition to hiring a new general manager (Adam Peters) and head coach (Dan Quinn), the team was busy with free agency and the NFL draft.

Washington signed over 20 outside free agents, selected nine players in the draft and signed 11 undrafted free agents. That’s a lot of turnover in one offseason, but it was needed after a disastrous 4-13 season.

The Commanders entered the offseason needing help almost everywhere. Quarterback and offensive tackle were the most talked-about positions, but cornerback was also needed.

Washington selected Emmanuel Forbes in the first round of the 2023 NFL draft. Forbes’s rookie season was disastrous. He was benched multiple times after being beaten badly. However, in fairness to Forbes, he didn’t necessarily have great coaching.

That will change now with Quinn and defensive coordinator Joe Whitt Jr. While there is optimism that the new coaching staff will help Forbes, the Commanders still needed reinforcements at cornerback. Washington signed multiple veterans to compete in training camp and used a second-round pick on Michigan cornerback Mike Sainristil.

Sainristil almost immediately becomes the Commaders’ starting slot cornerback.

Washington signed former Colorado State cornerback Chigozie Anusiem in undrafted free agency. Anusiem began his career at Cal and spent his final two seasons with Colorado State. Many were surprised he wasn’t drafted as Anusiem is 6-foot-1, 200 pounds, with long arms and speed.

Chigozie Anusiem is a CB prospect in the 2024 draft class. He scored a 8.86 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 277 out of 2422 CB from 1987 to 2024.https://t.co/fLTVGFXdVH pic.twitter.com/0dPdDJ6MYk — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) April 5, 2024

Anusiem was a hot commodity after the NFL draft, as nearly half the league tried to sign him.

With all of these factors in mind, you’d think Anusiem has a great shot at making Washington’s 53-man roster.

Ryan Fowler of Bleacher Report recently named one undrafted free agent from every team that he believes is most likely to make the initial 53-man roster.

Fowler chose Anusiem.

A long and physical corner, Chigozie Anusiem fits the mold of what new Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn covets in his perimeter defenders. He’s built eerily similar to the corners already in Washington.

Anusiem’s ability to seamlessly work downhill as a Cover 3 corner should give him a floor for success in the NFL.

Questions still remain about Benjamin St-Juste and 2023 first-rounder Emmanuel Forbes, so a solid showing this summer could help Anusiem suit up in a key rotational role for Washington this fall.

This isn’t like past regimes, where coaches or executives kept a player on the roster because of their draft status or how much money they were owed. Under Peters and Quinn, the best players will make the roster. And there’s a good chance they believe Anusiem is one of their best defensive backs once the pads go on this summer.

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire