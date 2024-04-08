UConn vs. Purdue: How to watch the men's NCAA Championship Game

We may earn commission from links on this page, but we only recommend products we believe in. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Donovan Clingan and the UConn Huskies face the Purdue Boilermakers in the men's March Madness final this Monday. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson )

Three weeks ago, 68 teams entered the men’s NCAA tournament. Now, just two remain: No. 1 UConn and No. 1 Purdue. All the madness of the men’s NCAA tournament concludes this Monday when the huskies and the Boilermakers face off in the final game of the Big Dance. The men's NCAA Championship Game tips off at 9:20 p.m. on Monday, Apr. 8 on TBS, TNT and TruTV — streaming live on Max. Are you ready to tune in? Here’s everything you need to know about watching the UConn vs. Purdue game this Monday, including how to watch for free, March Madness winner odds and more.

How to watch UConn vs. Purdue:

Date: Monday, Apr. 8

Time: 9:20 p.m. ET

TV Channel: TBS/TNT/TruTV

Streaming: Max

What time is the Purdue vs. UConn game?

UConn plays Purdue this Monday, tipping off at 9:20 p.m. ET.

UConn vs. Purdue championship game channel

The final game of March Madness — UConn vs. Purdue — will air across TBS, TNT and TruTV and stream live on HBO's Max.

How to watch the UConn vs. Purdue game:

March Madness schedule:

Sunday, Apr. 8 (National Championship Game)

(1) UConn vs. (1) Purdue: 9:20 p.m. ET (TBS/TNT/truTV)

UConn vs. Purdue: March Madness winner odds:

Headed into the final March Madness game between the Huskies and the Boilermakers, UConn is favored to win over Purdue.

How to watch March Madness without cable

Games for the men's NCAA March Madness tournament will air live across a combination of CBS, TBS, TNT and truTV. In the past, that combo has been hard to come by with just one, two or even three streaming services. But this year watching March Madness should be whole lot less ... maddening. Many people have access to CBS already free over the air. But if you don't currently get live local channels like CBS on your TV, we recommend looking into an old school TV antenna, or signing up for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME, which includes access to live CBS coverage.

For the other channels, HBO's Max is currently still offering its sports add-on (B/R Sports) free for subscribers of any Max tier. So for $9.99/month, you can catch live March Madness games airing on TNT, TBS and TruTV.

If you only want to add one subscription to your arsenal, some live TV streaming services offer all the channels you'll need to keep up with March Madness, like Sling, DirecTV and YouTube TV.

Where to watch March Madness:

More ways to watch March Madness 2024:

