UConn vs. Marshall in Myrtle Beach Bowl: Prediction, picks, players to watch and more

UConn is one of the more remarkable stories in college football. The Huskies won four games in their previous three seasons (they did not play in the 2020 season due to COVID-19) and are appearing in the postseason for the first time since 2015. Meanwhile, Marshall is on a four-game winning streak and can mainly thank its stingy defense for its success.

Who's playing in the Myrtle Beach Bowl?

UConn vs. Marshall.

When and where is the Myrtle Beach Bowl?

Monday, Dec. 19, 2:30 p.m. ET at Brooks Stadium in Conway, South Carolina.

Is the Myrtle Beach Bowl televised?

ESPN is airing the game.

Their season has been remarkable but the Huskies won’t be able to find enough offense to win. Prediction: Marshall, 24-10

UConn vs. Marshall expert picks

Scooby Axson: Marshall

Jace Evans: Marshall

Paul Myerberg: Marshall

Erick Smith: Marshall

Eddie Timanus: UConn

Dan Wolken: UConn

Who is favored in the Myrtle Beach Bowl?

How did Marshall get to the Myrtle Beach Bowl?

Marshall’s first season as a Sun Belt Conference member was quite a success, as the Thunder Herd finished third in their division and pulled off a road victory over Notre Dame. The Thundering Herd allow 16 points a game and are one of 10 teams in the nation that allow opponents to gain less than 300 yards per game on average.

How did UConn get to the Myrtle Beach Bowl?

Connecticut lost four of its first five games. Starting quarterback Ta’Quan Roberson was lost for the season after tearing his ACL in the season opener and the team had significant injuries to multiple members of its running back and receiving corps. The Huskies rank 124th in total offense and 127th in passing offense. UConn has thrown 10 touchdown passes and has not had a 200-yard passing game this season.

Who are the players to watch?

QB Zion Turner, UConn

Turner is the perhaps the Huskies best scoring threat, both as a passer and runner, and the key to his success is to just take what the defense gives him, which might not be much considering how Marshall attacks offenses.

LB Jackson Mitchell, UConn

If there is a tackle to be made by the UConn defense, chances are Mitchell is involved and has his hands on the ball carrier. He has sideline-to-sideline skills and a knack for making the big play. Mitchell had 133 total tackles, 4.5 sacks and he recovered five fumbles.

RB Khalan Laborn, Marshall

Laborn led the Sun Belt in rushing and scored 16 touchdowns, going for over 100 yards or more nine times. Although his production and usage tapered off in the final month of the season, he is the focal point of the offense.

DL Owen Porter, Marshall

The Thundering Herd registered 37 sacks and a big reason was the play of Porter, who led the team with 9.5 sacks and 14 tackles for loss, forced two fumbles and was an overall nuisance to the offensive lineman he faced.

College football bowl game expert picks

