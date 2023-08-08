UConn men roll in Barcelona for second straight exhibition win

Aug. 7—UConn continues to dominate opponents months after winning all six NCAA tournament games by double digits on the way to the program's fifth national championship.

On Monday, the Huskies easily won their second game of their summer trip abroad, beating a Spanish Select Team, 103-57, at Pabellon Olimpico de Badalona, host basketball site of the 1992 Barcelona Olympics.

Freshman Stephon Castle led the way with 20 points while returning starters Tristen Newton and Alex Karaban chipped in 16 apiece.

Newton had team highs for rebounds (nine), assists (six) and steals (four).

Graduate transfer Cam Spencer finished with 13 points and eight rebounds. Freshman Solo Ball had 10 points, five rebounds and five assists and junior Samson Johnson added 10 points and five rebounds.

Freshman Jaylin Stewart, who's dealing with an illness and missed Saturday's 132-66 rout of Le Cannet Basket in France, did not play.

The Huskies will play the final game of the exhibition tour against another Spanish Select Team at the same arena on Tuesday. At night, they'll attend FC Barcelona's soccer game against Tottenham.

In other news, ESPN announced matchups for the Jimmy V Men's Classic on Dec. 5 at Madison Square Garden in New York. UConn will play North Carolina while Florida Atlantic takes on Illinois in the doubleheader.

UConn and North Carolina have captured a combined 11 national championships. The Tar Heels last won the title in 2017.

The two powerhouse programs will be meeting for the first time since 2005. The Huskies trail the overall series, 5-1.

Game times have yet to be announced. Tickets will go on sale this fall.

"It's an honor to be invited to participate in the Jimmy V Classic to help raise funds for such a worthwhile cause that hits close to home for my wife Andrea and me, with the loss of her father to this dreaded disease," coach Dan Hurley said in a release. "I know our team and our UConn fanbase are thrilled to be coming to Madison Square Garden to compete against one of the most storied programs in college basketball. We are very much looking forward to Dec. 5."

North Carolina coach Hubert Davis added: "It's a great opportunity to play the defending national champions and return to Madison Square Garden, a special place that has meant a lot to me."

