UConn’s Cam Spencer named first-team Academic All-American

He was First Team All-NCAA Tournament, First Team All-East Region, and First Team All-Big East.

On Wednesday, Cam Spencer earned first team honors for his work in the classroom as well.

The UConn men’s basketball standout was named a First Team 2023-34 Academic All-American by the College Sports Communicators (CSC). The graduate guard became the fourth Husky to earn CSC Academic All-American honors in program history, joining UConn legends Wes Bialosuknia (1966-67), Emeka Okafor (2002-03 and 03-04) and Randy LaVigne (1977-78).

Earlier this week, the CSC announced UConn women’s basketball star Paige Bueckers had also been named a First Team Academic All-American.

Spencer is pursuing a certificate in nonprofit management at UConn, and holds a 3.50 GPA, according to the school. He finished his undergraduate time with a 3.80 GPA.

On the court this season, Spencer ranked second on the team in scoring, averaging 14.3 points per game. He was among the national leaders in 3-point percentage, draining 3s at a 44% clip, and in assist-to-turnover ratio, notching a 3.63 per game average. He also averaged 4.9 rebounds, 3.6 assists and a team-high 1.4 steals per game while starting all 40 games for the Huskies.

The 24-year-old will leave UConn as the program record holder in free throw percentage after draining 91.1 percent for the season.

Spencer helped UConn win a second straight national title by a record +140-point scoring margin and helped the Huskies set a program record with 37 wins.