UConn announces 2024 football schedule

UConn has announced their finalized schedule for the 2024 football season which includes seven home games and five road games.

Head coach Jim Mora and the Huskies will try to rebound from a disappointing 2023 season that saw them go 3-9, a year after finishing with a surprising 6-6 record – in Mora’s first season as head coach – and playing in a bowl game for the first time since 2015.

The 2023 season wasn’t a total disaster, however, as UConn strung together back-to-back wins against Sacred Heart and UMass to end its season. The Huskies will look to take that momentum into their first game of the 2024 season which kicks off on Aug. 31 against Maryland.

UConn’s first home game comes the following week on Sept. 7 against Merrimack. After a road matchup with Duke on Sept. 14, the Huskies return home to play six straight games at Pratt & Whitney Stadium in East Hartford, Conn against Florida Atlantic, Buffalo, Temple, Wake Forest, Rice and Georgia State.

To finish off the regular season which ends on Nov. 30, UConn is the visiting side for its final three games against UAB, Syracuse and UMass.

Additionally, starting in 2024 for the first time in college football history, each team will have two bye weeks instead of one. For the Huskies, their bye weeks come during Week 7 and Week 12.